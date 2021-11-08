Help plan the future of the Little Gator Creek Wildlife and Environmental Area

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present a draft 10-year management plan for the Little Gator Creek Wildlife and Environmental Area at a public hearing in Pasco County on Nov. 17.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Alice Hall Community Center at 38116 Fifth Ave., in Zephyrhills. The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding the management plan for the FWC-managed WEA.

The Little Gator Creek WEA encompasses approximately 566 acres in Pasco County. With a boundary surrounded by conservation lands, the Little Gator Creek WEA was acquired for the purpose of protecting wood stork and wading bird colonies. Due to this purpose, the Little Gator Creek WEA is only open to visitors Sept. 1 through Jan. 31 for hiking, biking and wildlife viewing.

“The Little Gator Creek WEA was purchased to ensure the preservation of wildlife and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Hannah Klein, FWC land conservation planner. “This draft management plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

For more information on this upcoming public hearing, go to MyFWC.com/Conservation and select “Terrestrial Programs” then “Management Plans.” Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or meeting; they are addressed through a separate public process. Visit MyFWC.com/hunting and click on the “Hunting Handbook” or MyFWC.com/fishing and click “Freshwater Recreational Regulations” to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a management plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase. For more information and background on management plans and their goals, visit MyFWC.com/conservation and select “Terrestrial Programs” then “Management Plans.”

To obtain a copy of the land management prospectus for the Little Gator Creek WEA, call Hannah Klein at 850-487-9767 or via email at Hannah.Klein@myFWC.com.

To learn more about the Little Gator Creek WEA go to MyFWC.com and select “Wildlife Viewing” then “Wildlife Management Areas.”