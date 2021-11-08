Dana Sapir was Featured in the Nationwide and International - Residential Edition of Top Agent Magazine
New York, NY: Dana Sapir of Compass was featured in the Nationwide and International - Residential Edition of Top Agent Magazine in November 2021.
I was honored and delighted when Top Agent Magazine told me they wanted to feature me; this kind of recognition is a true testament for all my hard work and success in the NYC real estate industry”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.
— Dana Sapir
To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. ALL Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Dana Sapir is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine.
Information on nominations receiving this recognition can be found online at http://www.topagentmagazine.com/nominate-a-real-estate-agent-to-be-featured/
"I was honored and delighted when Top Agent Magazine reached out and told me they wanted to feature me in their publication; this kind of recognition means a lot to me, and is a true testament for all my hard work and success in the New York City real estate industry,” Said Dana Sapir. "I have been working as a buyer's and seller's agent for over a decade, and have amassed a lot of knowledge about the process in NYC, as well as loyal clients who use my services often, and refer others to me who are looking to sell or buy."
With over ten years of expertise selling New York City real estate, Dana Sapir is the epitome of a superior agent in the world’s most competitive market. Armed with fierce ambition, sales savvy, and sharp negotiation skills, Dana will secure the best deal for her clients. She is driven by a deep passion and joy for meeting new clients and forging long-term relationships, all while leading them on the path to finding their perfect home. Dana truly believes that her success is measured by her clients’ success, which is why she works so hard to tailor to each client’s individual needs.
Specializing in the purchases and sales of co-ops and condos, as well as unsold properties and investments, primarily on the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, and Midtown, she has an intimate knowledge of many sought-after New York buildings and neighborhoods. Her background in Business and Political Science from Columbia University provided a smooth transition into the real estate market. She listens attentively to her client's particular needs and builds a relationship based on trust and honesty. Dana understands that time is the biggest commodity these days, so she commits to making the real estate experience efficient and smooth. While always keeping a positive outlook, Dana will make sure her clients feel confident throughout the entire buying and selling process.
For more information about Dana Sapir, please call 347.631.7628, email dana.sapir@compass.com, or visit www.sapirteam.com.
Click here for the full article.
