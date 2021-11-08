HailyAI Writes Poetry About Chivalry. A New Startup AI Exosphere Is Training An AI Writer With Personality.
The AI Exosphere team continuously trains and fine-tunes Haily for new operations through the AI Exo ecosystem.
HailyAI Writes Poetry About Chivalry. A New Startup AI Exosphere Is Training An AI Writer With Personality.
— Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.
Haily is a voice and text artificial intelligence chatbot capable of performing complex digital actions on behalf of our users through simple voice commands.
Haily's skills include web design, eCommerce management, blogging, inventory control, and much more.
Haily's newest skill set comes in the form of songwriting and poetry.
Take a look at a recent examples of an original poem written by HailyAI.
-Beginning of AI generation-
"The Ashen Knight" as titled by HailyAI.
A knight of the olden days,
He was a warrior bold.
His armor gleamed in the sun,
And his sword was keen and cold.
He rode through the forest glade,
Where the birds were singing their songs.
Upon his horse he sat,
With his shield upon his thigh.
He heard the sound of a horn,
That came from afar.
As he listened to the call,
He thought it sounded like his own.
He turned his steed toward the sound,
But when he reached its source,
He saw a maiden fair,
Who stood on a hillock there.
-End of AI generation-
About AI Exosphere
Our mission at AI Exosphere is to increase accessibility for global inclusion to the online marketplace. Our voice assistant will help small to medium-sized businesses.
We found a big gap between small business owners and the online marketplace due to lacking technical skills.
For many businesses, the round-the-clock staff is unaffordable, leading to considerable gaps in their coverage.
Most customer support is routine to the point of being monotonous (IE resetting passwords, checking tracking numbers on a shipment, answering questions like what's the store's mailing address).
Haily can handle most routine customer requests, give any background information they need, and forward the call to a human operator when needed.
Haily will save companies high operational costs for their customer service and sales departments while each staff member becomes more capable with additional AI recommendations and analytics.
Not to mention, Haily will support infinite scalability through cloud infrastructure.
When users activate Haily, they will have an agent ready to answer the phones 24/7 who will always be warm and friendly.
Our goal is to broaden Haily scope and bridge the gap between technical and non-technically savvy business owners, entrepreneurs, and creators while supporting enterprise-level clients.
