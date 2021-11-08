USB 3.0 Market Outlook 2021 : Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis by 2028

USB 3.0 Market

Growing demand for robust and compact memory storage devices with maximum storage capacity are the substantial driving factors of the USB 3.0 Market market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global USB 3.0 market is driven by increasing consumer demand for advanced and high-speed interfaces. In addition, the proliferation of tablet PCs and smartphones and the increasing application of USB 3.0 universal docking chipsets in 4K monitors as well as in camera-based applications in medical imaging propel the growth of the market. However, the Development of USB 3.1 and increasing competition from Thunderbolt & Thunderbolt 2 interface technologies limit the growth of this market. Furthermore, the continuous introduction of high bandwidth storage devices, technological advancements, and emerging markets in Asia is expected to provide numerous opportunities for this market to grow.

The global USB 3.0 market is dominated by key players such as Microsoft Corporation, SanDisk, Intel Corporation, Samsung, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Kingston Technology Co LLP, LaCie S.A.S., Seagate Technology LLC, Transcend Information, Inc. and HP Development Company, L.P.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global USB 3.0 market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

