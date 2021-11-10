Research Shows Database Change Management is a Key Indicator for DevOps Success
Elite DevOps Performers are 3.4 Times More Likely to Incorporate Database Change Management Into Their Process
"... integrating database change management into your software delivery process helps to improve your software delivery performance so that your company can succeed.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquibase, the company behind the most powerful community-led database change management solution, today highlighted results from the 2021 Accelerate State of DevOps Report, which revealed that elite DevOps performers are 3.4 times more likely to incorporate database change management into their process than low performers.
— Adeel Malik, Director of Customer Success at Liquibase
“When embarking on any technology transformation, it’s crucial to measure where you started so you understand the impact of the changes you’re making,” said Adeel Malik, Director of Customer Success at Liquibase. “Organizations must deliver software quickly and reliably to meet the needs of their customers. Database deployments continue to be a software delivery bottleneck for many teams. The research from DORA tells us that it doesn’t matter if you are a low, medium, high, or elite performer — integrating database change management into your software delivery process helps to improve your software delivery performance so that your company can succeed.”
The 2021 Accelerate State of DevOps report is based on seven years of data from more than 32,000 professionals worldwide. According to the report, tracking changes through version control is a crucial part of writing and maintaining code, and managing databases. Furthermore, the keys to successful database change management are collaboration, communication, and transparency across all relevant teams.
“At Liquibase, our product feature roadmap is based on proven DORA research that helps companies succeed at database DevOps,” said Pete Pickerill, Director of Product at Liquibase. “Our latest feature builds the key DevOps metrics identified by DORA directly into Liquibase Hub so that teams can quickly understand their database pipeline performance and improve.”
The DORA research team measures software delivery performance based on four key metrics:
- Deployment frequency
- Lead time for changes
- Time to restore service
- Change failure rate
Liquibase recently hosted a webinar that covers key takeaways from this year’s State of DevOps report with author Michelle Irvine from Google highlighting the relationship between DevOps performance and ensuring database changes are managed in version control. Watch the webinar at liquibase.com.
Erika Kalar
Liquibase
+1 737-402-7187
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn