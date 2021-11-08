Dutch Entrepreneur Launches Online Course Internationally for a Top Project Management System
Course is offered by the Netherlands’ leading authority on the Autotask PSA project management systemWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch entrepreneur Jasper van Horssen has launched an online course for the international market about Autotask PSA, which is one of the top project management systems in the world.
The course will help users understand the basics and best practices of Autotask PSA, said van Horssen, the Netherlands’ leading Autotask PSA consultant and the CEO of Dxfferent, an information and communication technology (ICT) consultancy.
The course, which van Horssen calls a bootcamp, is an outgrowth of his purpose in founding Dxfferent.
“I regularly saw ICT providers losing time, money and energy and decided to help other ICT entrepreneurs,” van Horssen said. “Today, that is my mission. As an ICT entrepreneur, to help other ICT entrepreneurs and large organizations out of the fire. To make them see the forest for the trees. To be a guide for my customers, so they can integrate, optimize and automate.”
Autotask PSA helps users manage projects, tickets, contracts, configuration items and many more. The software is popular among businesses that need help to scale up. With the Autotask platform, managed service providers can manage employees, clients, projects, tasks and more.
The bootcamp helps ICT providers understand the fundamental concepts of Autotask and how it helps improve the way companies work. The course teaches how to reinforce a company’s IT infrastructure, the important features that a business needs and how to build better dashboards, which can lead to more revenue.
Following the course, one graduate said, “Thanks to his knowledge, experience and personal view on ICT services, we were able to create a total Autotask implementation in a relatively short time, which we are quite proud of. To top it all off, Jasper has created a dashboard so that we can see all the important information at once.”
Another commented, “Our engineers used this training to become better in Autotask PSA and, after the first modules, we already noticed change. The lessons are clear and well explained.”
The course includes 10 powerful modules that teach step-by-step how to implement different features; a video on how to build an efficient dashboard in Autotask; and a private group where students can ask all questions during the course and join live question-and-answer sessions.
The course is especially helpful for owners of ICT companies who could be more efficient. “You are constantly running behind the facts, important information is left behind or forgotten and there is always a heavy burden on your shoulders. The result? Loss of control, the same mistakes keep being made and there is no insight into your business. Time, energy and money are wasted.” Van Horssen said. “Learn what Autotask PSA can really do for you, how to set up the correct environment and how to design an architecture that best fits your needs with the help of the course.”
Bootcamp graduates have lifetime access to the courses, including updates, and the Dxfferent Autotask PSA course comes with a 14-day, no-questions-asked, money-back guarantee.
Dxfferent offers a free guide to the Autotask PSA course at dxfferent.com/freeguide.
For more information about Dxfferent’s Autotask PSA course or to register, visit dxfferent.com/bootcamp.
For more information about Dxfferent, visit dxfferent.com.
