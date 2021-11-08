MONIKER TEAMS UP WITH PEANUTS FOR A NEW ESPORTS APPAREL BRAND COLLAB
PEANUTS WILL REACH A NEW FAN BASE THROUGH MONIKER’S ESPORTS BRANDSMONTREAL, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over forty years of licensing experience, The Moniker Group is the world leader in merchandising of apparel for the esports and gaming industry. Today, they entered into a new collaboration with Peanuts Worldwide. This multi-year licensing agreement entails the release of multiple capsule collections via Moniker’s esports brands, H4X and ESX360. This collection will be available online and through their brick-and-mortar retail distribution partners.
The esports fashion brands donned by professional athletes and gaming personalities will incorporate Charles M. Schulz’s classic characters into several awe-inspiring collections. Peanuts has long been associated with sports of all types, and with esports moving into the mainstream, this is a natural progression for the brand. As a company with a valued and trusted reputation amongst consumers, Moniker is the ideal choice to work with on reaching this exciting new audience. Moniker will look to tap into Peanuts’ rich design history that spans 70+ years.
Moniker CEO, Cole Gurman, commented, “We are proud to have been chosen by Peanuts Worldwide as their gateway to the esports audience through unique collaborations with our esports apparel brands. We are going to be creating some truly special product collections through this collaboration and leverage our global omnichannel distribution to reach a new consumer for Peanuts Worldwide. ”
Peanuts is one of the most popular comic strips around the world, loved by both adults and children. The comic strip was written and illustrated by Charles M. Schulz and ran in over 2,600 newspapers with a readership of around 355 million in 75 countries. Schulz released a new comic daily for 50 years, touching on nearly every topic imaginable, with sports a frequent topic. Peanuts’ list of instantly recognizable characters is a testament to the brand’s legacy as a worldwide phenomenon.
“Peanuts fans and sports fans have been synonymous for decades,” said Liz Brinkley, Vice President Fashion Collaborations and Softlines, Peanuts Worldwide. “Moniker is reaching a growing audience: esports athletes and fans, and we’re delighted to be working with them to bring our characters to this key demographic.”
The first H4X x Peanuts collection will be released in SS22 and will be available through Moniker’s omni distribution channels. More details to follow shortly.
When such distinguished brands come together, it is imperative to provide the consumer with a range of products spanning several price points. In addition to a premium collection under H4X, consumers can also expect to purchase a collection through Moniker’s value chain brand ESX360.
ESX360 is here to optimize the life of gamers both new and experienced. The reasonably priced apparel on offer acts as the ideal segway into valuing comfort.
ESX360 offers a wide variety of products to gaming consumers of all ages. All products, from gaming hoodies to personalized jerseys are made of authentic breathable fabrics. Even the numerous accessories available such as gaming gloves and sleeves are designed to enhance performance without compromising comfort. Years of meticulous testing by gamers have gone into the design of the products. ESX360 is built by gamers
for gamers. As you can see, H4X and ESX360 utilize a multi pronged approach to revolutionize the esports apparel industry.
About Moniker:
Moniker was founded in 2015 by Jon Wayne Gurman & Cole Gurman. With over forty years of merchandise retail experience, Jon has built a global network of both brick and mortar and online retailers. Thanks to Jon’s reliable nexus of esports industry experts, Moniker has changed the landscape of gaming apparel. H4X and ESX360 are just two of Moniker’s esports apparel brands. As the first of its kind, H4X has blazed a trail by providing esports athletes and gaming enthusiasts with the ability to maximize performance at the desk and achieve an optimal lifestyle away from it. Moniker also offers consumers a value chain brand in ESX 360. H4X and ESX 360 coexist to ensure maximum market reach.
For more information, please visit: Moniker.gg, follow H4X on Twitter and Instagram, or
ESX360 on Twitter and Instagram.
About Peanuts Worldwide:
The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz
