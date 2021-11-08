Bare Metal Cloud Market To Reach $22.38 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 22.2% CAGR: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Bare Metal Cloud Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis by Size, Trends, Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Bare Metal Cloud Market is accounted for $4.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $22.38 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing critical need for reliable load balancing of data-intensive and latency-sensitive operations, increased usage of IoT platforms and devices to manage workload with high performance computing, necessity of non-locking compute and storage resources, elimination of overheads caused due to adherence to compliance, convergence of technologies such as AI, IoT, and analytics, and increase in mobility usage among end users. However, stringent cloud regulations and premium pricing model are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Some of the key players in Bare Metal Cloud Market include Internap Corporation, Rackspace Technology Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Limestone Networks Inc., Scaleway Incorp., Joyent Inc., Oracle Corp., GoDaddy Inc., Spotinst Ltd., CenturyLink Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc, LightEdge Solutions, Inc, Google, Microsoft, and Datapipe, Inc.
The Global Bare Metal Cloud Market is majorly driven by increased usage of IoT platforms and devices to manage workload with high performance computing, elimination of overheads caused due to adherence to compliance, and increase in mobility usage among end users. The hosted segment is growing at a highest CAGR owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based deployment services facilitates efficient storage management that assists organizations in operational flexibility and agility. North America dominated with a significant market share due to high adoption of cloud services in the region, the increased IT investment, and increasing demand for virtual data storage and secured host services. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR owing to rising integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the operating activities of a firm and government initiatives such as smart cities in the APAC region and the large enterprises in major countries such as China and Japan.
