Praescient Analytics LLC Appoints Jeremy Fremin as Chief Executive Officer
It is an honor to join Praescient Analytics at a time where the company’s capabilities, approach and focus so closely align with missions of importance across the government communities we serve.”FAIRFAX, VA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Praescient Analytics, LLC, an innovator in advanced data intelligence services, today announced the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Jeremy Fremin as Chief Executive Officer. Katie Crotty, who had been acting Chief Executive Officer will remain with the company as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors.
— Jeremy Fremin
“Jeremy’s experience in business transformation and creating enterprise value to customers is aligned with our vision to help customers turn data into actionable intelligence,” said Yvonne Soto, Founder, CFO-COO and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Praescient Analytics. “Jeremy’s extensive technical background and action-oriented approach toward solving big data problems will enhance our current enterprise data solutions and accelerate the company’s growth areas in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Cloud Based Advanced Analytics. We are thrilled to have him on board to further scale the company and bring additional value to our customers.”
“It is an honor to join Praescient Analytics at a time where the company’s capabilities, approach and focus so closely align with missions of importance across the government communities we serve. Being at the nexus of new technology and advanced analytic methodologies will allow us to deliver expert solutions tailored specifically to our customers' unique and complex needs,” said Jeremy Fremin CEO, Praescient Analytics. “I am impressed by the culture and core values the Executive team have fostered, and I am excited for this opportunity to partner with such dedicated entrepreneurs to continue delivering value and results to customers.”
Fremin has more than 20 years’ experience in the intelligence community including growing and leading data intelligence businesses. He started his career in the public sector supporting technical operations and modernization within the intelligence community, then transitioned to the private sector where he led the Identity and Open-Source analytics division as Vice President for Novetta (recently acquired by Accenture). He joins Praescient Analytics after a leadership role as President of Strategic Resources International Inc.
Praescient Analytics welcomes Fremin after significant success with the US Marine Corps where the firm leads the Advanced Analytics Technical Solution (AATS) contract with their robust all-source analytic solution, A2S. To date, the solution has boosted 75% analytical efficiencies across Marine Intel Units, serving over 2,500 analysts. Fremin will have an opportunity to facilitate future success with the company’s recently awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) supporting the Inspector General’s Pandemic Response Accountability Committee in identifying pandemic-related fraud waste, and abuse.
Fremin's strategic focus on building organizational commitment and fostering customer success within the Intelligence and Defense communities are key to the continued growth of the company. Fremin brings a unique blend of strategy and operational excellence and is revered for his leadership style in building trust and empowering employees around clear objectives; a perfect complement to the Praescient team and its community.
About Praescient Analytics
Praescient Analytics leads the industry in creating unique data intelligence solutions for the countries’ most critical missions across defense, intelligence, law enforcement and commercial communities. Over 40 organizations at 100 sites across five continents have relied on Praescient solutions to make mission critical and high-stakes decisions. Praescient's team of engineers, developers, data scientists and analysts turn data into actionable intelligence that saves lives, exposes fraud and targets criminal behaviors. Praescient is a woman owned small business (WOSB), founded in 2011 by former intelligence analysts, software engineers, developers and entrepreneurs and is recognized by Inc. Hire Power as one of the top employers in Virginia and as a technology innovator by SmartCEO.
Learn more about Praescient Analytics here and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Eran Swartz
Praescient Analytics
+1 703-739-2110
info@praescientanalytics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other