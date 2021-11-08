Image One Announces Second Annual First Responders & Military Veteran Franchise Giveaway
Commercial Cleaning Franchise Announces Free Franchise Giveaway to Deserving First Responder & Veteran on National First Responders DayROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In time for Veterans Day, Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise based in the Chicago suburbs, is pleased to announce its second annual franchise giveaway to first responders and veterans. Two winners – one first responder and one military veteran – will have their initial franchise fee waived, allowing them to jump feet first into a financially secure future.
Image One Facility Solutions, a top commercial cleaning franchise recognized for owner satisfaction and affordability, is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating those who serve the country.
“It makes me happy that we can honor a veteran and first responder by awarding them each a franchise,” said Image One President and Co-Founder Tim Conn. “As I know from my friends who served and put their lives on the line everyday, sometimes this makes transitioning from service back to civilian life hard and challenging. The giveaway is just another way for us to honor their bravery.”
If interested, first responders and veterans can visit https://imageonefranchise.com/giveaway/ to fill out an application. To apply, both veterans and first responders will have to provide contact and background information. This includes financial disclosure, and taking part in a video interview to answer the question of why their background will help them become a successful Image One franchise owner. For the purposes of this giveaway, a first responder is any police officer, firefighter or EMT.
Franchising since 2011 and with a corporate headquarters in the Chicago suburbs, Image One launched a new franchise affiliate program in 2015 to further expand the franchise nationwide. Since then, the franchise has added owners in regions across the country, including in Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando.
The application is now open and will run through February 28, 2022. Submissions will be reviewed by a team of Image One executives and franchisees, led by Conn.
Any qualified applicant who does not get awarded the free franchise can receive a discount on their Image One franchise fee. Image One is proud of its year-round commitment to veterans and first responders. Throughout the year, the franchise offers three attractive options for jumpstarting their franchise career. Veterans and first responders can receive a discount on the initial franchise fee, receive assistance in establishing cleaning contracts that result in $5,000 of recurring monthly revenue from the corporate office, or finance their franchise through Image One interest free.
The cost to open an Image One franchise ranges from approximately $43,000 to $91,000. Startup costs are among the most affordable in the franchise industry.
For more information about Image One and its commitment to veterans and first responders ,and to apply to win a free Image One franchise, please visit https://imageonefranchise.com/giveaway/.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com
