Mac Parkman Foundation to sponsor premiere U.S. Adventure Racing Team
Partnership with Mountain Race Company to spread awareness of concussion-related mental illness and sports, while highlighting alternative activities for kids.
We are honored to sponsor Mountain Race Company”ANNA MARIA, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mac Parkman Foundation announced that it would sponsor the well-known U.S. Adventure Racing team, Mountain Race Company to help spread awareness of the link between youth contact sports and mental illness.
— Bruce Parkman
Adventure racing is one of the fastest-growing sports in America. At the elite level, coed teams of three or four races non-stop from start to finish. Using only a map and compass, the teams navigate to multiple checkpoints while mountain biking, paddling, running, and trekking across extreme terrain. Competitions may be as short as a 4 hour “Sprint” or as long as a 10-day “Expedition” covering hundreds of miles.
“We are honored to sponsor Mountain Race Company”, the Foundation President, Mr. Bruce Parkman said. “Their reputation in the sport as serious competitors and their history as a top U.S. team in adventure racing events around the world will help us spread the word about the connections between youth contact sports and mental illness.”
Shane Hagerman stated, “We are grateful for the opportunity to represent the Mac Parkman Foundation. We look forward to showcasing Adventure Racing as an exciting alternative to contact sports and raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of concussive trauma in our youth.”
About The Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma
The Mac Parkman Foundation focuses serve as a source of information, resources, and communications to the community of parents, coaches/athletic trainers, medical staff, and athletes that are affected by sports-related concussions and to raise awareness of the long-term implications of concussive and subconcussive trauma to include Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE in our children. www.mpfact.com
About Mountain Race Company / Mac Parkman Foundation Team
We are a team of outdoor enthusiasts with backgrounds in mountain biking, orienteering, paddling, and running. When we are not playing outside, we are spending time with friends, families, working… and planning the next adventure!
Racing highlights over the last 13 years include a National Championship, first place Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) Shenandoah Tough, second place (twice) at ARWS Belize, National podium finishes, 20th at Eco-Challenge Fiji, and forging incredible friendships.
Bruce Parkman
The Mac Parkman Foundation
+1 505.269.1535
bruce@mpfact.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook