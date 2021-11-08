Coastal Paving and Excavating Teams Up With Denver Prep Academy
Coastal Paving and Excavating is honored to be able to support our youth and be a part of changing the life of one of our residents by helping them pursue their dreams.”MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Paving and Excavating has joined forces with Denver Prep Academy to provide a chance for a high school student-athlete to continue their athletic career at one of the top basketball schools in the nation.
— Michael Melicia, President of Coastal Paving and Excavating
Coastal and DPA Working Together
At Denver Prep Academy, athletics and academics work together. Through innovative teaching strategies, championship-winning coaches and trainers, and a commitment to inspiring achievement in their students, DPA empowers students to become their best selves. And now, Coastal Paving wants to ensure that a local teen can attend the impressive high school academy. Although Denver Prep Academy is located in Colorado, Coastal Paving has created a full scholarship for an Oakland, California player to attend DNP.
Denver Prep Academy is a fairly new school, and Coastal Paving knows what it’s like to be the new kid on the block. Established in 2014, Coastal Paving has made a name for themselves in the paving and excavating industry in a short period of time, and they want to give back to the community that has helped them become a huge success.
Coastal Paving Wants to Give Back
Centrally located in California, Coastal Paving is a full-service, general engineering contractor that is able to respond to emergency calls safely and efficiently making them the No. 1 in emergency leak response. However, with supply chain shortages, higher fuel prices, and higher material prices, Coastal is facing the same challenges as everyone else in the nation, but they are dedicated to providing the same level of quality. Every job is done to the highest standard.
Despite everything that has happened over the past few years with the COVID-19 pandemic, Coastal Paving is giving back to their community with the Denver Prep Academy scholarship, and they hope to make a difference in the life of a young Oakland student-athlete the same way they make a difference in the lives of their customers.
“Providing a scholarship for a gifted child in need seems like the best way for Coastal Paving and Excavating to show our deep love and appreciation for California and its residents,” said Michael Melicia, President of Coastal Paving and Excavating. “Children are our future, and I'm confident that Denver Prep is helping to secure a bright future for the children who attend. Coastal Paving and Excavating is honored to be able to support our youth and be a part of changing the life of one of our residents by helping them pursue their dreams.”
DPA focuses on Athletics and Academics
Based out of Denver, Colorado, Denver Prep Academy prides itself on its academic programs as well as its athletic programs. With a talented, creative, and focused teaching staff, students will not merely learn about history, the English language, science, and mathematics – they’ll discover why they’re fascinating subjects worth studying. The teachers at DPA are innovators, using creative educational strategies, tutoring, and mentoring to help students succeed.
At Coastal Paving, no job is too big or too small. The California paving company is “big enough to deliver, small enough to care.”
