Aviation Week Network Collaborates with Wingspan TV News
To Deliver a Global 24/7 Dedicated Aerospace Channel to the Aviation, Aerospace and Defense Marketplace
We believe the collaboration with Wingspan television news will enrich the awareness of what’s happening in the market in television format, while also expanding our brand recognition worldwide. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network, serving the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries and part of Informa Markets, today announces an agreement with Wingspan TV News to support Wingspan’s television news services with news and insight from across Aviation Week Network’s leading brands including Aviation Week & Space Technology, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Air Transport World, and Business & Commercial Aviation.
— Anne McMahon, SVP, Intelligence, Data and Media, Aviation Week Network
Wingspan TV News will provide global, around the clock television news and analysis on topics including current affairs, research and innovation, interviews with major industry leaders, and more. The content contributed from Aviation Week Network will be sourced through multiple products and services to enable Wingspan to cover the full spectrum of the market.
“I think the beauty of the combination of Wingspan and Aviation Week Network is putting together really great production capability and a passion for aviation with deep journalism that’s factual; it’s accurate, it’s real,” said Greg Hamilton, Executive Vice President, Aviation, Agriculture and Infrastructure, Informa Markets.
“We’re hoping the collaboration with Wingspan television news will enrich the awareness of what’s happening in the market in television format while also expanding Aviation Week Network’s brand recognition worldwide, said Anne McMahon, Senior Vice President, Intelligence, Data and Media, Aviation Week Network.
Phil Osborn, Wingspan CEO added, “Now more than ever, the aviation community needs a dedicated global television platform to communicate and promote the industry’s interests and achievements to a worldwide market. Wingspan will draw on its thirty-five years of international aviation broadcast experience, in collaboration with Aviation Week Network to effectively fulfill this need.”
Wingspan TV News will be available free to air OTT (Over the Top) using broadband internet delivered by cable, satellite, or IPTV and include a lineup of news, analysis, interviews, and unique documentaries charting aviation’s past, present, and future to inspire the next generation.
Learn more at www.wingspan.news and view the full interview with Greg Hamilton.
For more information about Aviation Week Network’s media, data, and intelligence services, contact Anne McMahon at anne.mcmahon@aviationweek.com.
##
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Elizabeth Sisk
Aviation Week Network
+1 860-495-5498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn