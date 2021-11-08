Oklahoma Recognizes Global Entrepreneurship Week

To coincide with Global Entrepreneurship Week, Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 8-14 “Entrepreneurship Week.” Global Entrepreneurship Week is a collection of tens of thousands of international events, activities and competitions each November that inspire millions around the world to explore their potential as an entrepreneur while fostering connections and increasing collaboration within their ecosystems.

“I started a company with $1,000 and a computer before I ran for governor, and I truly believe Oklahoma is the best place to start and grow a business,” said Governor Stitt. “Since Oklahomans hired me in 2018, I’ve made it a priority to work with the Legislature to strengthen our state’s economy and create policies that allow businesses and individuals to thrive. I am confident we will continue to see great new ideas and products coming from the bright minds of Oklahomans.”

“Thank you, Governor Stitt, for acknowledging the critical role entrepreneurs play in our state,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “From our state’s 35 certified incubators and family farms to our universities and tech hubs, Oklahoma’s entrepreneurs span all sectors of our economy. We are happy to celebrate this week alongside them and continue to foster an environment of innovation and collaboration.”

During the week, organizations across the state will be hosting in-person and virtual events. A compiled list can be found here: https://www.okcommerce.gov/global-entrepreneurship-weeknov-8-14/.