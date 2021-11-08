llamaGoose Studios lifts off with a Growing Feathers Kickstarter campaign launch!
November 8, 2021 - llamaGoose Studios’ new hardcover picture book, Growing Feathers, launches on crowd-funding site Kickstarter.
"At llamaGoose Studios, we seek to bring people together through inclusion, not only in the projects we bring to life." Said Michelle DeMarco, author and illustrator of Growing Feathers."THREE RIVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- llamaGoose Studios lifts off with a Growing Feathers Kickstarter campaign launch!
— Michelle DEMarco
“At llamaGoose Studios, we seek to bring people together through inclusion, not only in our collaborative business model but in the projects we bring to life.” Said Michelle DeMarco, author and illustrator of Growing Feathers.
This hardcover picture book is both beautifully illustrated and infused with visual meaning. It is a thoughtful story that brings to life the delightfulness of daydreaming and imagination.
Growing Feathers is a picture book about a young dreamer who finds and collects beautiful feathers. The feathers tickle his colorful inner world, and all the locked dreams fly out.
About the writer and illustrator
Michelle DeMarco is an award-winning artist who has a passion for visual storytelling. Michelle has illustrated several books, including The Pink Pumpkin and Good Morning, Good Night. This is her first solo wordless picture book. She is sure that we are never too old for picture books and lives for the moments you can’t put words to.
About the publisher
llamaGoose Studios is a collaborative micro-publisher created to showcase talented artists, illustrators, writers, designers, and creators. They make beautiful books, some with words and art, but most with only pictures. And they live for the moments you can’t put into words.
