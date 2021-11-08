Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,403 in the last 365 days.

llamaGoose Studios lifts off with a Growing Feathers Kickstarter campaign launch!

Growing Feathers, a new wordless picture book

Growing Feathers, a new wordless picture book

November 8, 2021 - llamaGoose Studios’ new hardcover picture book, Growing Feathers, launches on crowd-funding site Kickstarter.

“At llamaGoose Studios, we seek to bring people together through inclusion, not only in the projects we bring to life.” Said Michelle DeMarco, author and illustrator of Growing Feathers.”
— Michelle DEMarco
THREE RIVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- llamaGoose Studios lifts off with a Growing Feathers Kickstarter campaign launch!


November 8, 2021 - llamaGoose Studios’ new hardcover picture book, Growing Feathers, launches on crowd-funding site Kickstarter.


“At llamaGoose Studios, we seek to bring people together through inclusion, not only in our collaborative business model but in the projects we bring to life.” Said Michelle DeMarco, author and illustrator of Growing Feathers.

This hardcover picture book is both beautifully illustrated and infused with visual meaning. It is a thoughtful story that brings to life the delightfulness of daydreaming and imagination.

Growing Feathers is a picture book about a young dreamer who finds and collects beautiful feathers. The feathers tickle his colorful inner world, and all the locked dreams fly out.

About the writer and illustrator

Michelle DeMarco is an award-winning artist who has a passion for visual storytelling. Michelle has illustrated several books, including The Pink Pumpkin and Good Morning, Good Night. This is her first solo wordless picture book. She is sure that we are never too old for picture books and lives for the moments you can’t put words to.


About the publisher

llamaGoose Studios is a collaborative micro-publisher created to showcase talented artists, illustrators, writers, designers, and creators. They make beautiful books, some with words and art, but most with only pictures. And they live for the moments you can’t put into words.



llamaGoose Studios

michelle@llamagoosestudios.com

Michelle M DeMarco
llamaGoose Studios
+1 4135597448
michellestudio@icloud.com

You just read:

llamaGoose Studios lifts off with a Growing Feathers Kickstarter campaign launch!

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.