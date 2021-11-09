MIKEY ROCKSTAR ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF "DARK IRON WOLF" Produced By MashBeatz
Dark Iron Wolf" is me doing what I do best and that's RAP! Nothing more and nothing less”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of his recent singles in the last few months of the year, Up-and-coming music artist Mikey Rockstar is proud to announce the official release of his new single, “Dark Iron Wolf" which will be available on all major streaming platforms on November 12th 2021.
— Mikey Rockstar
"Dark Iron Wolf" is Mikey Rockstar's tenth single of 2021. In this song, Mikey Rockstar showcases his talent and skills on the mic by delivering strong lyrical content over a heavy-hitting boom-bap instrumental. "Dark Iron Wolf" is me doing what I do best and that's RAP! Nothing more and nothing less", said Mikey Rockstar.
"Dark Iron Wolf" is produced by Mash Beatz who has credits for producing for the likes of A-Reece and The Wrecking Crew. The track loudly proclaims themes of inspiration and expectation.
Mikey started making music since 2016 , his debut single “Golf Club” was released in 2020. Mikey Rockstar is an independent artist who owns an imprint called Zoicoid Records.
Mikey Rockstar has music that will last a lifetime. He should be on your playlists! His music is amazing and catchy. Make sure you connect with him and follow his journey as his process unfolds. Soon his name will be a household name. You can find all of his music on all major music platforms. His music resonates with all who listen to him. There is just something about his image and personality that hits home. He is relatable and being relatable and kind-hearted like he is will make more people love him as his career takes flight.
