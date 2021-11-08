Krish R. Krishnan COP26 Update: $130,000,000,000,000, Innovation and Climate-Smart Futures
Meeting decarbonization goals using Artificial Intelligence
Krish R. Krishnan shares COP26 update in new message to Zasti investors, customers, and other delegates, including global corporate and political leaders.
...COP26 has picked up steam and branched into diverse areas of international environmental engagement...COP26 has drawn further attention to the need for better innovation strategies and practices...”LOUDOUN, VA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krish R. Krishnan, Delegate to COP26 and CEO of Zasti, an advanced analytics enterprise offering carbon tech solutions and strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values to the United States healthcare marketplace, issued a second statement offering insights into the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
— Krish R. Krishnan
Krishnan’s first dispatch on Glasgow events focused on political and technical updates from COP26 and the “…questions about who should assume a pioneering role in decarbonization and how….”
“Adaptation, mitigation, and finance are central to how the world chooses to respond to the climate challenge, and industry is at the helm of the fight,” Krishnan wrote.
In a new message shared with Zasti investors, customers, and other delegates, including global corporate and political leaders, Krishnan shares how areas of international environmental engagement are at the forefront of discussions and that influential global financial institutions are collectively committing $130 trillion to emissions reductions.
Leaders and other interested parties are expecting additional updates from Krish Krishnan as the conference continues. The text of the second update is below:
Since its kick-off last week, COP26 has picked up steam and branched into diverse areas of international environmental engagement. As we await the results of what promises to be a challenging round of negotiations, the financial dimensions of climate change have predictably occupied center stage. Strong signals indicate that there is much to look forward to, particularly for Climate-tech businesses in the United States.
The formal announcement of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan reinforces the government’s vision of a net-zero emissions reduction target, as outlined in the Executive Order issued earlier this year. The plan emphasizes government economic priorities through a proposal to promote national innovations in green technologies.
In the coming the government aims to target a few overarching concerns:
o Waste management at the scale of municipal landfills, where emerging technologies for methane emissions capture may receive renewed attention.
o ‘Climate-smart agriculture under the USDA with rewards for pro-active farmers and ranchers, and opportunities for renewable energy generation and supply chain greening.
o Industrial hydrogen adoption through the Hydrogen Shot initiative of the Department of Energy.
Taken together with the First Movers Coalition — a public-private partnership that emphasizes investments in futuristic, clean technologies — these developments outline the growing potential for impactful decision-making.
COP26 has drawn further attention to the need for better innovation strategies and practices. A significant example of this is the pledge of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a group of influential global financial institutions, who have collectively committed assets worth $130 trillion to emissions reductions. These institutions are mainstreaming green investments in the near term. The GFANZ has also created an initial impetus for financial actors proactively boosting proposals for fossil fuel divestment - resonating more broadly with the growing concern in securities regulations among governments and bodies including, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).
The interests of investors represent a significant area of focus for initiatives such as the GFANZ, given the need for greater transparency in climate risk disclosures. Close on the heels of recent announcements from the SEC, ISSB has also revealed that it will release global norms for disclosure by no later than next year, with a renewed push for corporate enforceability. But how do we bridge the gap between these norms and organizational roadmaps for decarbonization?
Zasti's research shows that the efficacy of actions for regulatory preparedness can be distilled down to the early adoption of instruments for carbon estimation. These constitute an accessible and impactful means for companies to participate in a future of accelerated innovations and responsibilities.
The COP26 has communicated this message with clarity by reinforcing the role of data and technology as steering forces. Governments and global innovators have shown a willingness to create resilient futures through the reimagination of climate ambitions. However, we must recognize our mission is a marathon, not a sprint. Transparency and international collaboration will be crucial to achieving our goal of creating technologically vibrant, livable futures.
About Zasti
The Zasti proprietary carbon emission metrics database and AI platform offer accurate baselining of emission and configurable ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance) compliance reports. The Zasti AI analytics suites provide management teams with actionable insights and assist in meeting decarbonization goals. In partnership with world-renowned academic and research institutions, Zasti is developing a suite of AI platforms and carbon emission metrics database aligning with global ESG requirements.
Please visit https://zasti.ai/.
###
For more information or to schedule an interview with Krish Krishnan, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.
Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 202-329-8357
daniel.rene@kglobal.com