Hopstack and NeenOpal Come Together to Advance Warehouse Digital Transformation
The collaboration will focus on integrating Hopstack’s AI-based Warehousing Automation Software with NeenOpal’s expertise in BI, Data Migration, and Analytics.
Neenopal’s focus on helping businesses transform their Supply Chain by converting data into actionable intelligence aligns with our principles of long-term value creation.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hopstack Inc and NeenOpal Inc, a Big Data Analytics and Business Intelligence consulting firm, today announced their partnership to automate and digitize the Warehouses and Distribution Centers and accelerate Supply Chain digital transformation.
This collaboration will focus on integrating Hopstack’s AI-based Warehousing Automation Software with NeenOpal’s expertise in BI, Data Migration, Analytics, and Reporting to offer the best solutions for streamlining and optimizing fulfillment operations.
"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Hopstack to advance our shared focus of enabling Digital Transformation of the Supply Chain and Distribution Operations. Hopstack’s Warehouse Software will enable real-time and granular data for order fulfillment operations. We look forward to helping businesses achieve greater efficiency by leveraging our AI capabilities on the cumulative mix of the fulfillment data and those from the other functions across the business value chain." said Himanshu Bahmani, Chief Executive Officer, NeenOpal.
The partnership intends to enable retail, manufacturing, e-commerce, and 3PL businesses across North America and APAC to get a better handle on their supply chain functions in general and warehousing operations in particular.
“We share our passion for operational excellence and customer satisfaction with Neenopal. These are transformational times when more data is generated every second than we can make sense of. Neenopal’s focus on helping businesses transform their Supply Chain by converting data into actionable intelligence aligns with our principles of long-term value creation.,” said Vivek Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Hopstack
About NeenOpal:
NeenOpal is a next-gen consulting firm with a unique and specialized focus on Data Science. They provide services across the whole value chain of an organization - Digital Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain & Logistics as well as Finance. Their core services include Enterprise Data Warehousing, Data Migration, and Integration, Business Intelligence (BI): Reporting and Visualization, Master Data Management, and Predictive Analytics.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, India with offices in New York, they carry a unique advantage to be a growth partner for their clients across the globe. NeenOpal is a go-to strategy for businesses ranging from budding startups to vertically integrated large organizations.
About Hopstack:
Hopstack’s core product is an advanced SaaS (Software-as-a-service) platform to automate and digitize warehouses and fulfillment centers. Hopstack's advanced digital warehouse software closes the operational visibility and execution control gap between an ERP and a legacy WMS. The Digital warehouse platform also provides out-of-the-box robotic hardware and software integrations and customizable operational workflows for receiving, putting, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping. The Platform functions as a single point of control for all warehouse operations, enabling intelligent control and execution with its built-in AI capabilities. Furthermore, Hopstack's software empowers businesses to gain granular visibility and control of their warehouse operations, eliminate chokepoints and improve fulfillment throughput without scaling costs.
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in India, and a workforce distributed across 5 time zones, they offer a unique mix of global business and technology expertise to help organizations stay competitive in the ever-changing landscape.
