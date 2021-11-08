WorkFair 2021: Successfully Connecting Inclusive Employers with myGwork’s Diverse Talent Pool of LGBTQ+ Professionals

#WorkFair 2021 from myGwork will connect global employers with talented LGBTQ+ professionals across all sectors and regions.

The virtual careers fair on 17th November enables LGBTQ+ candidates to find a new role with inclusive global employers that prioritize diversity and inclusion.

In the first 12 months of the partnership, we recruited 692 colleagues across the globe – from USA, UK, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific to the Middle East – into the Pearson family from myGwork.” — Kevin Lyons, Senior HR Manager, Pearson

LONDON, UK, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myGwork is looking forward to connecting inclusive employers with diverse professionals at its upcoming and highly-anticipated virtual global recruitment event #WorkFair 2021.

To date, the professional networking platform for the LGBTQ+ business community has helped hundreds of inclusive employers to attract and retain diverse talent, thanks to its increasing offering of online events, content, diversity and inclusion training, and recruitment events, such as WorkPride & #WorkFair. FTSE 100 companies and household brand names, such as State Street, Booking.com, Willis Towers Watson, OmniCom Media Group, PepsiCo, Capgemini, Synechron, Clyde and Co, Pearson, Checkout.com, Reed Smith LLP, Criteo, Clifford Chance, Ab InBev, Capco, Pimco and many more already use the platform with huge success.

Many clients have also successfully recruited hundreds of candidates from myGwork’s fast-growing LGBTQ+ professional member base. Pearson is a case in point. “In the first 12 months of the partnership alone, we recruited 692 wonderful colleagues across the globe – from the USA, UK, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific to the Middle East – into the Pearson family from myGwork,” confirmed Pearson’s Senior HR Manager, Kevin Lyons. “We have been very impressed by our partnership with myGwork, for the excellent community and platform, the superb events that are offered and the calibre of media and communications support, combined with the ability that myGwork gives us to reach out to great talented people.”

The DAZN Group also successfully uses myGwork’s platform and content to educate and train its staff and leaders, as well as to recruit. Shola Aminu, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at DAZN, said the company saw “a much higher conversion rate from application to interview when sourcing talent from myGwork (75%), compared to other partners (20%)”.

myGwork clients are looking forward to the upcoming #WorkFair, particularly in the current Great Resignation era, which has resulted in a highly competitive market for top talent. Scheduled to take place on 17 November 2021, the one-day global virtual career provides global companies the opportunity to connect with diverse, talented LGBTQ+ professionals.

With many more LGBTQ+ workers now looking for jobs with inclusive employers, #WorkFair is a great free virtual event for those searching for a new opportunity; and find out which employers are in fact truly inclusive and embracing diverse talent.

Job seekers can either connect with one of the many inclusive companies participating in the event, or simply use #Workfair as an opportunity to discover new organizations and the type of job opportunities on offer. #WorkFair will allow candidates to connect live with recruitment teams for an informal chat, or book one-on-one interviews. The free virtual event will also feature webinars and workshops to tackle career transition, job search, CV writing, virtual interviewing skills, wellbeing and much more.

“We’re very proud to be bringing back #WorkFair for another instalment, and as many of us look toward our next career move, it feels like the timing could not have been better,” commented myGwork founders and brothers Adrien (CMO) and Pierre Gaubert (CEO). “This year attendees will be able to get one step closer to a new role with iconic organizations like Booking.com and PepsiCo, while learning key insights from our fantastic topics and schedule of speakers.”

About myGwork:

Award-winning company myGwork is the business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It aims to empower the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events and news. The company’s founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award. myGwork was also listed in the Top 5 Startups with Pride by Geek Times, and it recently won the Diva Magazine Award of Corporate Allies.

For more information about #WorkFair, visit the website: https://www.mygwork.com/en/work-fair-2021. For PR/media enquiries contact: press@mygwork.com