InsightCat Launched A Full-stack Monitoring Solution for IT Infrastructure Monitoring and Downtime Prevention
Is it important to centralize full-stack monitoring in one solution?TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 2021 - InsightCat has launched a single full-stack monitoring solution, delivering infrastructure monitoring and downtime prevention to get real-time insights into any IT ecosystem, software and hardware. The product is a centralized solution that aims to control IT infrastructures from one place, instead of searching multiple consoles simultaneously. It allows opening features within the Infrastructure monitoring platform, saving business time and money.
Infrastructure monitoring is gaining momentum, but not all companies are ready with confidence to declare which part of their infrastructure will work effectively. Are all IT environments prepared to meet unusual behavior or mass traffic? Is it possible to predict downtime through monitoring?
IT experts are struggling with the lack of an all-in-one solution to monitor any service embedded into corporate IT infrastructure, including cloud, server, database, container, or other components. The software is prone to fail. Online businesses of any size struggle with infrastructure maintenance and incidents. Small ones lose USD 50,000 each year, larger businesses lose up to USD 1m per year as a result of unexpected tech incidents and implications of those. This does not include bad publicity, loss of customer trust, decrease in stock value, and damage to the company brand.
The full-stack monitoring toolset allows enhancing observability and visibility to know exactly how everything relates to each other and how to stay constantly informed about the IT infrastructure estate. According to the IT experts, InsightCat allows IT specialists to predict any downtime or abnormal behavior within the system, afterward, get the root cause to determine the solution quicker and easier. How does it work? Install the agent, set it up to connect the platform's server, and obtain real-time metrics directly from the infrastructure.
On top of that, companies get log data from all IT assets, collected in a single centralized log management solution; viewing all events that happened in the network, avoiding the system’s performance, hidden or undetected activities.
What does it mean to a business?
The centralized full-stack monitoring solutions enable teams to get observability at every layer of the IT environment. Clients can not only explore data from different sides but also streamline their incident management.
The monitoring process is accompanied by automation that predicts every system's action, incl. downtimes and uptimes. The additional benefit for all technical specialists is a smart alerting that enables the entire IT team to be notified of any changes in the production environment.
About InsightCat
Founded in 2019, InsightCat aimed to change the standard approach to monitoring mission-critical systems. Our way is providing easy-to-use solutions while designing a feature-rich product. Nowadays, companies worldwide use InsightCat platform to reduce costs, avoid technical debt and prevent downtimes. We oversee the global village, helping our customers by providing reliable world-class service to their clients.
