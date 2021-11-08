New Book Reveals 33 Bitcoin-Cryptocurrency Side Hustles
LONG BEACH, CALIF., UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Cruz, a former executive communications consultant to Fortune 500 companies, has released a new book titled ”Bitcoin Side Hustles.” The new 88-page eBook, showcases 33 very different side jobs all related to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies that have proven to be viable, income-producing side business that anyone start. Even those without Bitcoin or crypto experience can profit from the crypto-economy.
“Right now, we live in one of the greatest times ever! The U.S. economy is on the rebound from a worldwide pandemic. Bitcoin is one of the most explosive assets of all time. Side hustles have never been more popular or resourceful than now,” Cruz said. “The alignment of these life-changing events presents some of the greatest opportunities society has ever experienced.”
The gig economy has exploded during the pandemic, with more and more people starting side businesses. Entrepreneur Magazine declared 2021 the Year of the Side Hustle. CNBC stated that starting a side business is one of the best financial moves to make right now.
Bitcoin Side Hustles is the perfect companion for anyone looking to capitalize on the popularity of Bitcoin and the minimal investment to get started with a crypto-related side hustle. In addition to the vetted resources, the book contains 7 side hustle categories including Arts, Bitcoin Vending, Crypto Communications, eCommerce, Finance & Trades, Hardware, NFTs and Programming.
Each side hustle is broken down by looking at specific criteria to determine the amount of effort, risk seed capital, skills and resources needed to get started to allow readers to find the side hustle that fits perfectly with their lifestyle and resources. Hustles vary widely in risk and reward, as well as different options for compensation.
“I wrote the book because side hustles have never been more popular, and Bitcoin is a cutting-edge asset unlike any other,” Cruz said. “Many hustles are very low-cost start-up and up to $500 if you want to mine tokens such as Dogecoin. They are also a great way to make money online without leaving your home.”
All side hustles or jobs included in “Bitcoin Side Hustles” have been thoroughly researched and vetted to ensure integrity with what is offered. Instantly download the Bitcoin Side Hustles eBook at bitcoinsidehustles.net/sales-page. For more information, visit bitcoinsidehustles.com.
