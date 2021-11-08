Porsche 911 GT3: based on the 956 that won at Le Mans in 1985
Porsche 911 GT3: based on the 956 that won at Le Mans in 1985 First completed car project in the Sonderwunsch programme
Stuttgart . Pictures, cups and racing suits – the typical mementos of a motor sport career. Paolo Barilla, overall winner of Le Mans in 1985 in a private
"The unique customer experience is at the heart of the
"In the Eighties, I had the chance to drive the wonderful
As Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualisation and Classic at
Unique from every angle
One of the special features of this 911 GT3 is its striking exterior paintwork in Summer Yellow, white and black. It reinterprets the striped design of the historic racing car. The front apron and the trim rings on the headlights are also painted in Summer Yellow. The design of the centre-lock wheels is inspired by the rims of the
The side plates on the rear spoiler are also influenced by the design and geometry of their historic predecessor. Sample components were initially developed using rapid prototyping. Naturally, aerodynamic performance and, in particular, the balance between the front and rear axles needed to be retained, so the aerodynamic engineers from the series-produced 911 GT3 were included in the project at a very early stage. The modified rear wing had to prove its flow characteristics in the wind tunnel. "PB 60" is blazoned across the flanks, representing Paolo Barilla's initials and age. The style of this logo is inspired by the graphic of the then main sponsor of the Le Mans winning car.
Black dominates the interior, as you would expect in a racing car. The door entry guards and the decorative trim in yellow on the passenger side dashboard are decorated with a logo specially designed with the customer in mind. It combines the type code 956, the "Le Mans 1985" logo and the stylised silhouette of the racing car. This logo and the 1985 circuit are embroidered in the headrests. The gear lever is reminiscent of the magnesium ball in the 956 racing car and is an elaborate custom-made product: the top part was milled from an aluminium block and the surface was sanded.
From initial sketch to finishing touches in three years
Within the new Sonderwunsch programme, the client assumed the role of project manager. As part of the project team, made up of experts from
"Many times in this project we would have had good reason to say 'It's not going to work' or 'It's too complicated,'" said Philipp Setter, Head of Sonderwunsch Customer Consultation at
Summer Yellow from the "Colour of Choice Plus" programme
"Direct contact with the customer is the best thing that you can have as a designer," according to Grant Larson. Together with Harm Lagaay, Grant Larson designed the first
The biggest challenge for Larson was to transfer the graphic design from the extremely flat and square racing car to the more rounded shapes of the current 911. "Geometrically these are very different cars," said Larson. "The layout couldn't be transferred 1:1." First, he worked digitally on the computer, then the lines were projected onto a test body with a laser device and these were painted accordingly. The trial paint was applied three times before designer Larson and project manager Barilla were satisfied. The warm, yellow shade also had to be carefully chosen to closely match the historical model and to work in both artificial and daylight. The team finally opted for summer yellow from the extensive "Colour of Choice Plus" programme at
"I originally wanted to move the race numbers on the doors further towards the centre of the white strip, but Paolo Barilla insisted that the "7" should be very close to the edge, like on his racing car," Larson recalls. During the project phase, he placed a 1:43 model of the racing car on his desk for inspiration.
Integrated into the
He also became an official production employee because Barilla himself flanged the gearbox to the engine in his unique car using a torque-controlled screw device. "Authentic experiences like these are ultimately what makes
About the
About
The experts can draw on a wide range of visual and technical customisation options for the exterior and interior. Visible examples include Sport Design packages, custom rim designs and interior trims, as well as the comprehensive "Colour of Choice Plus" range for all
