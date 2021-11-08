GO! Pest Control Continues to Receive Raving Reviews on HomeStars

A leader in pest control in the Ottawa & Toronto is receiving high marks on Canada’s largest network of community-reviewed home service professionals.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s web-based world, virtually everyone is reading online reviews. In fact, according to a study published by Inc.com, 91 percent of people read online reviews and 84 percent trust them as much as they would a personal recommendation. That’s why representatives with GO! Pest Control are proud to announce that the company continues to receive raving reviews on HomeStars.

“Our priority is to provide our customers with 100 percent satisfaction on our services,” said Ariel Perets, spokesperson for GO! Pest Control. “Our reviews are simply a reflection of our values, hard work, and our commitment to putting the customer first for any service they request.”

HomeStars is a free service to help homeowners find verified and community-reviewed home service professionals for their home improvement needs. HomeStars is Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. The company’s mission is to give its users the tools they need to hire right the first time, for every home improvement project.

Online reviews in general give power to the customers to tell their side of the buying story. This provides social proof to other potential customers that companies, such as GO! Pest Control is reliable and has a solid track record of providing excellent service.

In terms of the HomeStars reviews, one reviewer identified as Richard of Toronto highly recommends the company, saying, “Go Pest Control was able to take care of the carpenter ants that were creeping into our house. It was very easy to book an appointment, and the service technician was very skilled and courteous.”

A second HomeStars reviewer revealed, “I needed fast removal of a bald-faced hornet nest to protect children's play area in our backyard. They were able to come the next day - unlike my previous pest company, who did not take it seriously and offered an appointment a week later. Hornets are 50 percent bigger than wasps and much more aggressive. Pro! Pest Control came and was done in less than an hour, taking the nest with him. Now our kids are playing safely and there are no angry left-over hornets. It was worth it.”

But that’s not all. A third HomeStars reviewer said, “We originally called thinking a bird was stuck inside our dryer vent and they were extremely polite and made sure to get a technician in the next day as I was really worried about the safety of the bird. Upon inspection, there was a whole nest in the vent with three sterlings and the technicians went above and beyond to safely remove the nest and the sterlings out of my vent and also closing up the entry with a mesh so no further nests can be made inside. I would not hesitate to call them again in the future.”

For more information, please visit https://www.gopestcontrol.ca/pest-control-and-wildlife-removal/ and https://www.gopestcontrol.ca/blog/.

###

About GO! Pest Control

Our licensed pest control technicians, exterminators, and wildlife removal specialists get it right the first time. Every time. We take pride in serving the Ottawa region, with extended guarantees that will make you feel safe and comfortable again in your home or workplace.

Contact Details:

207 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON K2P 2N2

Canada

Phone: +1.613.366.2202

1-50 Alness St,

Toronto, ON, M3J 2G9

Canada

Phone: +1.905.832.1988