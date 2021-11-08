Microarray Market Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2027

Microarray market

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Microarray Market By Product & services (Instruments, Consumable, Software, and Services), By Type (Protein Microarray, DNA Microarray, Other Microarrays), By Application (Research Application, Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnostics, Other Applications), and End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Microarray Market Outlook:

The global microarray market is experiencing major growth and will grow considerably in the next few years. Microarray is a device that is used to detect the expression of multiple genes simultaneously through information containing within the genome. Microarrays help in disease diagnosis, gene discovery, toxicology research, biomarker identification, basic molecular biology, and development of medicines. Microarray technology is used for identifying as well as specifying the function of genes and simultaneously detecting the expression of the gene in different environmental conditions.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Major players analyzed include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Molecular Devices, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Affymetrix, Inc, Applied Microarrays, bioM rieux SA, Luminex Corporation, and NextGen Sciences.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The market demand for COVID-19 vaccine has increasing, due to increase in the everyday cases across the globe. Thus leading to increase in the demand of microarray technology to detect the molecular tests and for mapping COVID-19 antibody for Covid-19.

The surge in the demand for vaccines has increased research and development during Covid-19 due to increase in cases each day across the globe.

Therefore, many launches have been done by the key players to check the immune monitoring, diagnostics developments and vaccines. For instance, in April 2020, JPT Peptide Technologies (JPT) has launched of ready-to-use peptide tools to study and profile the immune response towards SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In May 2020, The UC Irvine Vaccine R&D Center has developed a way to test COVID-19 immunity against 34 coronavirus antigens, or 33 antigens.

New product launches and collaborations to flourish the market

The launches due to rise in demand of therapeutics and constant innovations has tremendously driven the market growth. For instance, in 2018, PathogenDx has launched the world's first quantitative microarray test for cannabis. In addition, in March 2020, Agilent has launched a new microarray for cytogenetic testing. Further, in 2019, NXG Logic has launched ChipST2C package for RNA-Seq and DNA microarray data analysis.

Key benefits of the report:

1) This study presents the analytical depiction of the global microarray industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global microarray market share.

3) The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global microarray market growth scenario.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

