Global Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Size And Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the therapeutic dental equipment market size is expected to grow from $0.08 billion in 2020 to $0.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%. The changing lifestyles and unhealthy habits of people has increased the instances of oral disease & has increased the demand for dental and oral care.

The therapeutic dental equipment market consists of sales of therapeutic dental equipment and related services. Therapeutic dental equipment is used for the treatment of dental diseases. The key products include dental lasers, soft-tissue laser systems, diode lasers systems, CO2 lasers systems, YAG laser systems, and all-tissue (hard/soft) laser systems.

There have been continuous technological advancements in dental lasers that is resulting in a positive impact on the growth of the dental laser industry. For instance, in 2020, Summus Medical Laser, the leading provider of high-powered laser therapy products, launched the horizon dental laser system, the first Class IV therapy laser system designed specifically for the dental industry. Development of such new technologically advanced devices will augment industry growth.

By Product: Soft Tissue Lasers, All Tissue Lasers

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Laboratories

By Therapeutic Area: Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Other Therapeutic Areas

By Geography: The global therapeutic dental equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Organizations Covered: AMD Lasers, Biolase Technology, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona and Planmeca Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

