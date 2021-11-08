Global Drafting Services Market Size And Drafting Services Market Growth Opportunities

Drafting Services Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Drafting Services Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Drafting Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Drafting Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the drafting services market size is expected to grow from $3.06 billion in 2020 to $3.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.08 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The growing demand for computer-aided design (CAD) services is expected to propel the growth of the drafting services market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Drafting Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3667&type=smp

The drafting services market consists of the sales of drafting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that draw detailed layouts, plans, and illustrations of buildings, structures, systems, or components from engineering and architectural specifications. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Drafting Services Market

3D printed buildings is a key trend gaining popularity in the drafting services market. A 3D printer can support the design and construct of the entire building. This method is more eco-friendly, cost-effective, and time-efficient in printing buildings than other traditional methods. A digital 3D design of an object is produced either by a computer-aided design (CAD) or by a 3D scanner. In 2018, COBOD, a Danish 3D printing construction company launched the BOD2 3D printer. This cuts the installation time by 50%, enabling the printer to be mounted in a new location within 4 hours. The BOD2 can create three-story buildings in one go, each of which could be more than 300 square meters in length.

Global Drafting Services Market Segments:

The global drafting services market is further segmented:

By Service Type: Mechanical Drafting Services, Site Drafting Services For Civil Engineering Projects, Structural Components Of Buildings Drafting Services, Architectural Drafting Services, Drafting Of As-Built Drawings, Drafting Consulting Services, Others

By End-User: Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Residential, Others.

By Geography: The global drafting service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Drafting Services Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drafting-services-global-market-report

Drafting Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides drafting services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global drafting services market, drafting services global market share, drafting services global market players, drafting services global market segments and geographies, drafting services global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The drafting services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Drafting Services Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Drafting Services Market Organizations Covered: Vegacadd, Creative Drafting, Tier 1 Utility Design, VIATechnik LLC, Curtainwall Design Consulting, CFI Engineering, Aedas, MatkinHoover Engineering & Surveying, Duenas Camacho & Associates, Gray Design Group, DP Architects, Jacobs, Callison.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Drafting Services Global Market Report 2021:

Legal Services Market 2021: Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-services-market

Global Design Services Market: Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/design-services-market

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market 2021: Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marketing-research-and-analysis-services-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/