Global Air-Conditioning Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID -19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the air-conditioning equipment market size is expected to grow from $179.64 billion in 2020 to $186.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $247.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Increasing urbanization and industrialization is projected to boost the demand for air-conditioning equipment during the forecast period.

The air-conditioning equipment market consists of sales of air-conditioning equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce air-conditioning equipment which is used to create and maintain fixed temperature, relative humidity, and air purity conditions in indoor spaces. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Air-Conditioning Equipment Market Segments:

By Product Type: Unitary Air Conditioners, Room Air Conditioners, Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners, Chillers, Absorption Liquid Chillers

By Components: Refrigerant, Compressor, Condenser Coil, Expansion Valve, Evaporator Coil

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global air-conditioning equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides air-conditioning equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global air-conditioning equipment market, air-conditioning equipment global market share, air-conditioning equipment global market players, air-conditioning equipment global market segments and geographies, air-conditioning equipment global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The air-conditioning equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Air-Conditioning Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Daikin Industries Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Rheem, Nortek, United Technologies Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

