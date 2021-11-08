Global Ice Boxes Market Size And Ice Boxes Market Growth Opportunities

Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the ice boxes market size is expected to grow from $1.05 billion in 2020 to $1.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the ice boxes market.

The ice boxes market includes sales of insulated chests or boxes used for cooling and preserving food. These are often used for picnics, holidays, and vacations, and in places with hot weather conditions. These boxes are also used to carry cold groceries.

Trends In The Global Ice Boxes Market

Ice box manufacturers are investing in the development and manufacture of collapsible and foldable coolers to minimize the space occupied. These coolers are made using insulated canvas with heat welded seams to prevent leakage. When not in use, these coolers can be folded for easy storage. Some of the company’s manufacturing collapsible and foldable coolers include Coleman, AO Coolers, Columbia.

Global Ice Boxes Market Segments:

The global ice box market is further segmented:

By Type Of Product: Inflatable Coolers, Marine Coolers, Soft-Sided Coolers, Standard Ice Chests

By Application: Camping, Medical, Military

By End Use: Household, Commercial, Industrial

By Type Of Material: Metal Coolers, Plastic Coolers, Fabric Coolers

By Geography: The global ice boxes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ice boxes global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ice boxes market, ice boxes global market share, ice boxes global market players, ice boxes global market segments and geographies, ice boxes market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ice boxes market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Ice Boxes Market Organizations Covered: Igloo, Coleman (Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican, Polar Bear Coolers, YETI, K2 coolers, AO coolers, Stanley, OAGear, Koolatron, SnoMaster, Cool Ice Box Company Ltd, Perlick Corporation, Arctic Zone, Quechua, Cadac, Mobicool, SnoMaster.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

