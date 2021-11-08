Roofing Materials Market Value, Size, Industry Share, Outlook, Report 2021-2026

Roofing Materials Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Roofing Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Roofing Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global roofing materials market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Roofing materials offer shelter and protection against harsh environmental conditions. They comprise felt, drain, sheet, slate, grout, gravel, gutter, copper, base ply, coating, flashing, fasteners, insulation, joint tape, ridge cap, downspout, closure strip, underlayment, plastic cement, and asphalt shingles. Nowadays, leading manufacturers are introducing advanced roofing materials that are economical and effective in wet and windy regions.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Roofing Materials Market Trends:

Due to the growing global population and inflating income levels, there is a considerable rise in the need for housing units, especially in the urban region. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for commercial and retail spaces is positively influencing the demand for roofing materials around the world. Apart from this, governing agencies of several countries are investing in improving the infrastructure of schools, urban transport, and healthcare institutions. They are also renovating and redeveloping the existing infrastructure, which is impelling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, rising environmental concerns and increasing focus on sustainable buildings are resulting in the growing traction of green roofs across the globe. These roofs are covered with plants, have a longer lifespan and aid in enhancing the air quality and minimizing water runoff. Besides this, key market players are providing durable and easy-to-install roofing materials in varying grades and thicknesses, which is propelling the market growth.

Global Roofing Materials Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Atlas Roofing Corporation (Hood Companies Inc.)

Boral Roofing LLC (Boral Industries Inc.)

Carlisle Companies Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Crown Building Products LLC

CSR Limited

Eagle Roofing

Etex

GAF (Standard Industries Inc.)

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

North American Roofing Services Inc

Owens Corning

TAMKO Building Products LLC

Wienerberger AG.

Breakup by Product:

Asphalt Shingles

Concrete and Clay Tiles

Metal Roofs

Plastics

Others

Breakup by Construction Type:

New Construction

Reroofing

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

