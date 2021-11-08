Flow Cytometry Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026

Flow Cytometry Market

IMARC Group expects the global flow cytometry market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Flow Cytometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global flow cytometry market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2020. Flow cytometry is a laser-based technology that analyses the physical and chemical characteristics of cells or particles. This technology enables researchers to simultaneously conduct a multi-paramedic analysis of a group of cells. Flow cytometry subclassifies cell types and detects the residual levels of disease, which aids in developing an appropriate treatment plan for a patient. On account of these functionalities, this technology is applied for chromosome analysis, cancer diagnosis, cell sorting, and protein expression in clinical practices, trials, and research.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Flow Cytometry Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer and HIV-AIDS. Flow cytometry provides toxicity testing and a rapid prognosis is required in such cases, which, in turn, is supporting the market growth. The rising adoption of stem cell therapy is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing application of flow cytometry for cell sorting, antibody production, proliferation assays, and immunophenotyping is creating a positive outlook for the market. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with flow cytometry devices, are contributing to the market growth. Other growth-inducing factors include improving healthcare infrastructure and the widespread adoption of flow cytometry in clinical trials and other research activities. On account of these factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences Inc

Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and service, technology, application and end-user.

Breakup by Product and Service:

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Accessories

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Stem Cell Therapy

Organ Transplantation

Hematology

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

