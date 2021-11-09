Denise Doyle Named Chief Product Officer; Xakia Technologies Bolsters its Female-Strong Executive Team Xakia Technologies is a global legal technology company and provider of Xakia, a seriously simple, in-house legal matter management platform. Denise Doyle, Chief Product Officer, Xakia Technologies

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Doyle Named Chief Product Officer; Xakia Technologies Bolsters its Female-Strong Executive Team

Xakia Technologies, a global legal technology company today announced the appointment of Denise Doyle to the role of Chief Product Officer.

The new global role will be focused on product development and play a central role in Xakia’s product innovation strategy and roadmap evolution. Xakia is a seriously simple, in-house legal matter management platform – a ‘Legal Hub’ for connected and impactful teams of any size or industry, located anywhere.

Denise Doyle, Chief Product Officer said: “I was attracted to Xakia Technologies for its customer-centric thinking and innovative approach to providing legal teams with simple, yet functionality-rich, cloud-based software. With its ability to cater to teams of one to 1,000 with ease of scalability and affordability, I’m excited to help drive key product initiatives for the continued expansion of Xakia.”

Xakia Technologies CEO, Jodie Baker said: “Denise joins Xakia Technologies at an exciting time as we continue to expand globally, and I’m delighted to welcome her to the team. She has extensive LegalTech and legal matter management product knowledge and expertise, coupled with the visionary skills to lead the evolution of Xakia, making it accessible for everybody.”

Prior to joining Xakia Technologies, Denise held consulting roles with AMP and Primo Foods and executive management roles with leading organizations such as Telstra and Westpac.

Denise will commence in the new role 15 November 2021 and split her time between being based in Australia and North America.

About Xakia Technologies

Xakia Technologies is a global legal technology company with clients across five continents. It is a predominantly female-led company, with headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and Kansas City, USA. Xakia is a seriously simple, in-house legal matter management platform – a ‘Legal Hub’ for connected and impactful teams of any size or industry, located anywhere.

