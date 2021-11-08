Global Connected Aircraft Market Value Expected to Reach $20.56 bn by 2028
Stratistics MRC report, Connected Aircraft Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Connected Aircraft Market is accounted for $5.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $20.56 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Increasing aircraft deliveries and the growing need for airline & passenger safety are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, cybersecurity issues are hampering market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Connected Aircraft Market include BAE Systems, Collins Aerospace, Digecor, Global Eagle Entertainment, Gogo, Honeywell International, Inmarsat, Kontron, Panasonic Avionics, Thales Group, Viasat, Zodiac Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Cobham., SITA, and Burrana Inc.
The Global Connected Aircraft Market is majorly driven by rising aircraft deliveries and the growing need for airline & passenger safety. The in-flight connectivity segment is growing at the highest CAGR owing to the rising demand for passenger connectivity and in-flight entertainment. North America dominated with a significant market share owing to a growing number of aircraft orders and the rising commercial usage of connected aircraft technologies. Asia Pacific market is growing at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand for air travel and the growing air passenger demand for in-flight internet connectivity.
