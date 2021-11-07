New Haven/ News Release/ Excessive Speed X2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502750

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/07/21

LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed X2 vehicles

ACCUSED: Chad Hotchkiss

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

ACCUSED: Joseph Lemire

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 7, 2021, at approximately 1324 hours, Troopers were notified of a row of vehicles traveling over the speed limit and passing unsafely in the Town of Ferrisburgh, VT.

When Troopers arrived in the area, they observed two vehicles driving in excess of the posted speed limit.

Troopers observed the vehicles to be traveling in excess of 90 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on both vehicles and identified the operators to be Chad Hotchkiss and Joseph Lemire.

Lemire and Hotchkiss were both issued criminal citations for the violation of excessive speed. Both Lemire and Hotchkiss will appear in Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal division, to answer the above-mentioned charge on December 20, 2021, at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N.A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 12:30 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time

