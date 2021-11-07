Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:05 am, the suspects gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

One of the suspects and the vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

