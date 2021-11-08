A Research About the Most Sought-After Product Categories on AliExpress Reveals Surprising Finds
Electronics & gadgets are out - Hair extensions & wigs now top the list.
AliExpress was formerly known mainly for its affordable electronics and clothes, but we are currently witnessing the rise of a new and different category - Hair extensions and Wigs”ISRAEL, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on previous years, one would expect Electronics to be the number 1 consumer favorite on AliExpress.
However, recent research by Singlesday-1111.com revealed that Electronics and Gadgets aren’t currently even close to being the most sought-after categories on AliExpress.
The research, which analyzed more than 1.5 million search queries, found that the most searched category on AliExpress, by US consumers, is no other than Hair Extensions and Wigs, followed closely by Clothing, and Shoes coming up in third.
The most searched AliExpress.com product categories by US consumers are:
1. Hair Extensions and Wigs
2. Clothing
3. Shoes
4. Toys
5. Bags
6. Beauty and Cosmetics
7. Jewellery
8. Home and Gardens
9. Electronics & Gadgets
10. Glasses
According to Singlesday-1111.com - Electronics & Gadgets is currently only the 9th most searched category on the Platform, indicating just how much consumer habits have changed over the recent years.
"Our findings are quite surprising. AliExpress was formerly known mainly for its affordable electronics and clothes, but we are currently witnessing the rise of a new and different category - Hair extensions and Wigs, which now dominate the searches of US consumers on AliExpress.com.” says Rani Shachar, founder of Singlesday-1111.com.
The company has shared these findings just days before Singles’ Day Global Shopping Festival which will take place on November 11, 2021.
Singles Day was first coined at Nanjing University, China, in the 1990s, as a special holiday for singles, featuring parties, blind dates, and other events.
In 2009, Jack Ma, the Founder & CEO of Alibaba, transformed the unofficial holiday into what has now become the biggest global online shopping event, enabling shoppers to purchase items at up to 90% discounts.
Singlesday-1111.com and the people behind it aim to be the best and most complete source for Singles Days information on the web. The company says it is dedicated to helping visitors find high-quality deals, discounts, coupons, and make smart and safe buying decisions.
