Equator Introduces Powerfully Compact and Energy-Efficient Wine Refrigerators

Wine Refrigerator WR 12

With freestanding or wall-mounting flexibility for the tightest of spaces, conveniently store and cool up to 16 bottles of wine at the perfect temperature.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, the company continuously introducing innovative and energy-efficient appliances for families worldwide, presents their new WR 12 – 12 bottle and WR 16 – 16 bottle wine refrigerators. Measuring at 1.2 cubic feet and 1.4 cubic feet, respectably, these wine refrigerators fit practically into any space with freestanding and wall mounting capabilities. And the LED touchpad allows customers to precisely select the perfect wine-sipping temperature.

The energy-efficient compressor cooling system is what makes precise chilling easy and convenient. Not only will every bottle stay at the perfect temperature, but these refrigerators won’t drive up energy costs. The spotless LED display accurately shows the temperature, and the interior LED light allows customers to view the wine selections inside easily. Additionally, LED lighting saves energy and gently provides light without transmitting any harmful effects like fluorescent bulbs.

These wine refrigerators are also equipped with anti-UV glass to block harmful rays from contaminating wines to add additional protection to precious wine collections. Additionally, customers can secure their wine collections thanks to a reliable door lock. When ready to sip and enjoy, the sleek, stainless steel handle makes opening the door effortless.

Both wine refrigerators come with an auto-defrost feature, eliminating the need for messy and inconvenient scraping. And to lock in complete confidence and peace of mind, both appliances passed the highest safety standards, being ETL/UL certified, and come with Equator's one-year parts and labor warranty. Customers simply scan the QR code to access warranty information, the owner's manual, and so much more.

The MSRP of the 12-bottle wine refrigerator is $359, and the 16-bottle wine refrigerator is $419, and both are available with dealers like Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Overstock and Wayfair.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com

