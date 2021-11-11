Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,030 in the last 365 days.

Mission Mobile Medical announces Central Piedmont Investment Strategy

Mission Mobile CXO Brad Watson leads a tour of the Greensboro, NC mobile medical clinic manufacturing plant.

Mission Mobile CXO Brad Watson leads a tour of the Greensboro, NC mobile medical clinic manufacturing plant.

Fastest-growing specialty vehicle company in the country adds $25MM in regional economic impact over 2 years

Our model puts the client’s program in a position to be very successful, both financially and operationally.”
— Travis A. LeFever, CEO

GREENSBORO, NC, US, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Mobile Medical today announced a growth plan adding more than $25,000,000 to the Central Piedmont region’s economy over the next 24 months.

Our clients are off the couch and on their feet. It’s inspiring - they’re out making a difference in the world, doing things others aren’t willing to do, helping people others aren’t willing to help,” says Travis LeFever, CEO. “And our team is walking with them every step of the way as they crank up their programs. Our model puts the client’s program in a position to be very successful, both financially and operationally.”

The advances include doubling manufacturing capacity to 50,000 SF at their NC manufacturing facility adjacent to Piedmont Triad International Airport and creating 50 additional jobs in Greensboro, NC. This milestone is another major development on the start-up’s global mission to become the World’s Best Place to Work.

About Mission Mobile Medical: Mission Mobile Medical (a subsidiary of Mission Mobile Group) designs, builds, and deploys mobile medical, dental & behavioral health clinics. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company is changing how healthcare is delivered with a sustainable solution twice as fast and for half the cost of traditional mobile clinics.

Neil B. Rotroff
Mission Mobile Medical Group
+1 336-815-8755
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Mission Mobile Medical announces Central Piedmont Investment Strategy

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.