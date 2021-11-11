Mission Mobile Medical announces Central Piedmont Investment Strategy

Mission Mobile CXO Brad Watson leads a tour of the Greensboro, NC mobile medical clinic manufacturing plant.

Fastest-growing specialty vehicle company in the country adds $25MM in regional economic impact over 2 years

Our model puts the client’s program in a position to be very successful, both financially and operationally.” — Travis A. LeFever, CEO

GREENSBORO, NC, US, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Mobile Medical today announced a growth plan adding more than $25,000,000 to the Central Piedmont region’s economy over the next 24 months.

“Our clients are off the couch and on their feet. It’s inspiring - they’re out making a difference in the world, doing things others aren’t willing to do, helping people others aren’t willing to help,” says Travis LeFever, CEO. “And our team is walking with them every step of the way as they crank up their programs. Our model puts the client’s program in a position to be very successful, both financially and operationally.”

The advances include doubling manufacturing capacity to 50,000 SF at their NC manufacturing facility adjacent to Piedmont Triad International Airport and creating 50 additional jobs in Greensboro, NC. This milestone is another major development on the start-up’s global mission to become the World’s Best Place to Work.

About Mission Mobile Medical: Mission Mobile Medical (a subsidiary of Mission Mobile Group) designs, builds, and deploys mobile medical, dental & behavioral health clinics. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company is changing how healthcare is delivered with a sustainable solution twice as fast and for half the cost of traditional mobile clinics.