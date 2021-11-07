Luxury Interior Designer Haleh Aleman Launches Affordable Online services ‘Home Wellness Interior Design’

Designing Your Home With Wellness In Mind Home Wellness Interior Design Logo

Designing Your Home With Wellness In Mind

Designing your home with wellness in mind.” — Haleh Aleman

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed interior designer Haleh Aleman, (formerly Alemzadeh Niroo), the founder behind the acclaimed luxury design firm Haleh Design, Inc. has launched an online designer service known as Home Wellness Interior Design, LLC (HWID). This new venture combines both her passions for health and the environment to offer everyone access to beautifully designed, unique spaces to live and work with health and wellness in mind.

Haleh Aleman works within Washington, DC, Palm Beach, Beverly Hills and San Diego and has accumulated an elite international clientele by delivering 20,000 to 55,000 square feet luxury projects. “Health and wellbeing are our true luxuries,” says Aleman. This forms the foundation of her work in creating comfortable, beautiful and healthy living environments that are tailored to each of her client's individual needs and requests.

Aleman has a design background as she was born to a textile executive and innovator who was influential in bolstering Iran’s reputation in upholstery fabrics and high-quality silks. It was a combination of her upbringing and a classical education in France, extensive international travel and formal design study that have all influenced Haleh’s luxury design style that marries the culture and elegance of European living with environmentally-sensitive choices.

The remarkable success of Haleh Design has inspired Haleh Aleman to create Home Wellness Interior Design. This design brand specifically focuses on making holistic interior design services more accessible through a simple online resource so that clients can achieve a home that fosters health, happiness, and a feeling of sanctuary. Clients can access holistic interior design services that partner with eco-conscious sustainable vendors to provide organic and non-toxic materials and products.

HWID has been inspired amidst the backdrop of the Global Pandemic, a time which has seen everyone forced to spend more time at home and reevaluate their living space. Haleh’s main goal through HWID is to help people around the globe achieve the unique personal spaces they want in each room of their home while incorporating health and wellness—ultimately to love where they live and work on any budget!

The Online Interior Design package has been created with wellness in mind and provides clients with the opportunity to bring their interior vision to life with the help of one of Haleh’s interior designers. Priced at $500 per room, clients benefit from a variety of design concepts and revisions based on personal needs as well as two 30 minute one-to-one video consultations with an interior designer.

Once clients have submitted their questionnaire and given all relevant requirements including their budget, designers will provide two preliminary drafted designs for the client to select from which will include inspiration photos. Upon selection of their final design, the designated designer will tweak the approved preliminary design, and add secondary pieces and accessories. A final design is then sent to the client along with an online shopping list before concluding the process with a final video call to finalize the design and answer any outstanding questions.

Health and wellbeing services are also available for clients to add to their interior design package as A La Carte services. These include a Feng Shui service which assists clients with the selection of colors that benefit their health and wellness, the placement of furniture, selection of artwork and plants to create a zen flow of energy as well as auspicious directions.

Dowsing services are also available which are a powerful way to shift the energy in your home or office by detecting unseen earth energies that are present and disruptive to people living or working in the home. During the Dowsing process, a professional Diamond© Dowser is able to find and cure negative vibrations in a client's home or office. This service can aid with an increase in focus, productivity, enhanced mood as well as many other health benefits.

House Clearing is a further A La Carte option available to clients which brings multiple benefits to one’s home as the harmonious environment. When clearing a house, people typically report having better sleep, feeling more at peace and happy in their home. This service is also available for clearing an office in order to create a happy and connected workspace, therefore, increasing focus and productivity.

Home Wellness Interior Design’s main goal is to ensure that every client achieves a healthy home that is rejuvenating and supportive of body, energy, and spirit. This is made possible through the selection of sustainable furnishings, beautiful designs and natural materials all guided by the expertise of a renowned designer.