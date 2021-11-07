Metal Band WoR Announces First Official Tour: "The Antagonist Tour" with Silent on Fifth Street and Blood of Angels
The 3 metal bands will be hitting the road next month to perform in 14 different cities on many new stages across the east coast.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WoR, the metal band based out of Raleigh, North Carolina is excited to announce their first official tour with Silent on Fifth Street and Blood of Angels. Presented by The Legend Agency, “The Antagonist Tour” begins on November 11th, 2021 in Pennsylvania and will showcase the 3 metal bands back to back in 10 different cities across the east coast.
WoR is a metal quintet consisting of vocalist Bobby Demoss, guitarists Ben Kaiser and David Nisoff, bassist Phillip Funderburk, and drummer Dylan Jenkins. Their music combines aggressive riffs, harmonic leads, and tasteful breakdowns with infectious anti-authoritarian lyics. Demoss’ unique screaming style combined with the aggressive guitar work and a dynamic rhythm section shape WoR’s definitive sound.
By the spring of 2019, WoR had begun to debut their music at live shows throughout the southeast region of the United States playing with the likes of Upon A Burning Body, Atilla, and Warbringer just to name a few. Their debut album entitled Prisoners, via Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group was released earlier in August 2020.
“Prisoners is a compilation of our best songs that we created together and the album’s song sequence showcases our band progression over time.” shares Bobby Demoss. “We’re very excited to hit the road for our first official tour! We had plans to start touring in early 2020, but the pandemic paused the whole world for almost 2 years, so this is a very exciting time for us.” The band also had a successful album debut on the Liquid Death Stage at the SOLD OUT four day rock experience Blue Ridge Rock Festival located at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Danville, Virginia on Saturday, September 11th. This show was one of WoR’s biggest audiences to date with a sold out attendance of 160,000 fans.
“The Antagonist Tour” will take place at the following locations:
● Atlas Brew Works in Washington, DC on November 10th
● The Fire in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 11th
● Cafe 611 in Frederick, Maryland on November 12th
● Ground Zero in Spartanburg, South Carolina on November 13th
● Jack Rabbits in Jacksonville, Florida on November 14th
● Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida on November 16th
● The Rubix in Melbourne, Florida on November 15th
● The Warrior on the River in Tallahassee, Florida on November 17th
● Brickyard Bar in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 18th
● MGS Prime Time Café in Louisville, Kentucky on November 19th
● The Vortex in Akron, Ohio on November 20th
● Morgantown Art Center in Morgantown, West Virginia on November 21st
● JB Lovedraft’s in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on November 22nd
● The Rec Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia on November 23rd
For more information on WoR’s upcoming shows and tour, please visit www.worband.com/tour.
