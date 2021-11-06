Hoyer Floor Remarks on House Action to Advance the Build Back Better Agenda

“By adopting this rule, Madam Speaker, we are now lining up with the runway in preparation to land the plane on Build Back Better. As we wait for the CBO to complete its work and produce its analysis, which I believe will confirm an estimate from the White House

based on the Joint Tax Committee’s analysis of the bill's revenue impact and the preliminary scoring from CBO

that this bill is fully paid for.” “Today, we're going to pass

bipartisan bill to invest $1.2 trillion in – yes, today, excuse me, we’re talking about the BIF now – we're talking about the bipartisan, 69 senators voting for it, bipartisan infrastructure bill which will make an extraordinary difference in the lives of this country and as importantly the job creation in this country, a million jobs per year. That's what this rule will do. This bill will help our businesses create millions of good jobs here in our country. It will make significant, significant investments in promoting the deployment of clean energy technologies and making our infrastructure more resilient against climate change. That's what this bill will do. Enacting this legislation

and again, I'm referring to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by 69 – with 69 votes in the United States Senate, with half of the Republicans

almost

voting for it.

a…

“This [infrastructure] legislation will mean that our Majority has delivered a major victory for the American people in a bipartisan way, and passing this rule will mean that next up is the transformational legislation to invest in America's human infrastructure, our children, our families, and opportunities for the most vulnerable in our country to access the American dream. Let me say what this rule provides for, a bill which will do, add 1.5 million jobs per year. This bill. The Build Back Better bill will add 1.5 million jobs per year and on average across the whole decade, increase labor force participation and accelerate the return to full employment, increase our total GDP by $3 trillion throughout the next decade, keep prices stable, and decrease inflationary pressures as we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.” “The nation has long underinvested in its infrastructure. I'm sure, as my friends across the aisle will remember, in 2016… President Trump was then campaigning for office, he pledged to the American people that he would present a trillion-dollar infrastructure program for this country. 2017, no such infrastructure bill. 2018, no such infrastructure bill. 2019, no such infrastructure bill. But in 2019, in early 2019, the President said $1 trillion is not enough, we ought to do $2 trillion. That was President Trump. $2 trillion was his suggestion. And we asked him, Mr. President we'll support that, tell us how you think we ought to fund it. Oh. Had to fund it. The President never came forth either with a bill or with funding for a bill. So, we didn't pass that. This President said no, we do need infrastructure and the figure that Trump used is not certainly what this country needs but it is a very, very good start and so he sent down a bill to accomplish that objective.