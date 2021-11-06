Gov. Wolf Applauds Passage of President Biden’s Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

Governor Tom Wolf today applauded Congress on passing President Joe Biden’s bold and comprehensive infrastructure plan, the bipartisan $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The House’s approval of this historic infrastructure package will make significant investments in critical and necessary projects that will move this nation and our commonwealth forward. It will allow Pennsylvania to invest billions of dollars to improve our roads, bridges, ports and airports, address the climate crisis, and ensure more Pennsylvanians have access to high-speed internet. Further, it will create and sustain quality, good-paying union jobs and improve the quality of life for hard-working Pennsylvanians.

“I applaud President Joe Biden’s commitment to prioritizing infrastructure – a commitment I share for our commonwealth – and the bipartisan Congressional actions to pass this legislation, which will strengthen our infrastructure, our economy, our environment, and our country.

“I encourage the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation to support the president’s Build Back Better plan, which will build on this infrastructure package to provide more access to affordable health care and child care, protect our environment, and invest in our workforce.”