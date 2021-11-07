Bobby Brock Insurance Announces Initiative Shift for 2022 Toward "Project Healthcare Cohesion"

This photo is part of the 7 Costly Medicare Mistakes and How to Avoid Them Video Series by Justin Brock Bobby Brock Insurance Logo - Justin Brock Elderly Couple happy with Medicare Choices at Bobby Brock Insurance

Project Healthcare Cohesion will be the initiative to be the bring the Medicare Plan Sponsors and Providers together for the benefit of our clients.

If a company stands to acquire the ongoing renewal commissions for a Medicare beneficiary's enrollment, the value add should be more than acquisition for the plan sponsor.” — Justin Brock

TUPELO, MS, USA, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Brock Insurance has seen thirty percent plus growth year over year for some time now, but in 2021 we pivoted to adding additional geographical markets using our original branding concepts with broadcast television and a mixed digital emphasis. Unfortunately, we did not see a lot of growth in that market because of the inundation of television ads that push an acquisition only business building strategy. We believe the Medicare market has become ground zero for over-capitalization and expansion via private equity and publicly traded corporations often times leading our nation's most exploitable population astray, and these businesses are often not adding value to the market they serve.

Our belief is that a business needs to earn capital by providing value that is worth the capital it earns. For instance, if a company stands to acquire the ongoing renewal commissions for a Medicare beneficiary's enrollment, the value add should be more than acquisition for the plan sponsor. Other value adds include ongoing maintenance of the client's needs through creating a client services or retention team and working directly with healthcare providers to facilitate quality healthcare relationships between the plan sponsor and its provider partners.

With that in mine we have launched Project Healthcare Cohesion as a primary first quarter 2022 initiative. We will be pivoting a significant portion of our marketing budget to feeding and catering to healthcare providers in our market. We think the future of the Medicare market demands quality and that quality is with strong regional Medicare resource centers like we provide. If we can begin to build quality relationships with these providers and share our relationship with our Plan Sponsor partners, we can begin to close the gap of coverage confusion.

Something on our mind in the long run is that there is certainly a correlation in the evolution and growth in popularity of Managed Care plans and the need to have a Third Party Administrator post enrollment to help managed the relationship and ongoing healthcare decisions of the plans' beneficiaries. We believe by marketing via provider and plan sponsored relationships we will be uniquely positioned to look into an affiliate business development that helps with that third party administrator need as well.

Right now in rural markets we still see Skilled Nursing Care and Home Healthcare billing departments specifically having trouble with Prior Authorization for Medicare Advantage plans. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has recently released an initiative to attack this shortcoming head on, but we also believe we can help eradicate that through proper relationships and legitimate education. Many providers in these niches are spreading misinformation via viral social media posts regarding what the difference between Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage is. It is important to note here for anyone reading that if someone chooses to get stay on Traditional Medicare because of this advice that they keep a Medigap Plan like a Medicare Supplement Plan G to fill the void in Traditional Medicare alone.

For questions or comments about our strategy and Project Healthcare Cohesion, please reach out to our Chief Marketing Officer, Steven Martinez.

