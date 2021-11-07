Bruneau & Co.'s fall Historic Arms & Militaria auction, November 20, features over 500 items for all levels of collector

This Rev War powder horn from 1775, carved near the base “The Royal Artillery” and owned by minute man Thomas Smith, should knock down for $10,000-$15,000.

German officer's cap, badge and relics from the Hindenburg disaster, gathered by Thomas J. Evans, United States Coast Guard, who was on the scene (estimate: $10,000-$15,000).

1812 silver medal presented by the U.S. Congress to Lt. Alexander Scammel Wadsworth, for gallantry in the naval battle USS Constitution vs. HMS Guerriere (estimate: $20,000-$30,000).

Schuylkill Arsenal 1832-pattern U.S. sergeant’s coatee – one of two regular army coatees of this pattern; the other one is in the Smithsonian Institution (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).