"Alive Galaxy" for New Dance Music Song “Endless”: New song release

KYOTO, KYOTO, JAPAN, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "[Alive Galaxy]" for New Dance Music Song “Endless”: Listen New song release ! music video distribution will be released simultaneously by "Ditto Music" &"VEVO"!

This "endless" music is fun, making music as a song that makes you think that family, couples, friends, best friends, brothers, sisters, company associates, and everyone else can be peaceful, secure, and get along with each other. And sang.

Many countries and people in the world are living hard.

I want you to listen to this endless music and revive yourself even when you are happy or sad, thinking that it is a cheering music for living.

The music recording was completed with the help of backing vocals, music studio engineers and many others.

I also love this music.

Alive Galaxy

Official site

https://alivegalaxy.com/

"Alive Galaxy" was born in Japan and is Japanese.

Since I was little, I've been playing guitar, singing, writing and composing, and have been doing concerts in Japan since I was a college student.

Currently, I am working with musicians, singers, music studios, music engineers, music distribution companies, and music labels around the world.

The music label is "Music Label Audition.com"

and "[Alive Galaxy Music]"



Japan site

[Audition dot com]

I think the love of music is the number one.

I think that music has the effect of turning the human heart, which eases "human suffering, joy, affection, and sadness" even a little, in a positive direction.

"Alive Galaxy" is 10 years old and I want to sing music for people, men and women forever while I'm coming.

As a lyricist, composer, and music producer, I will continue to make music so that I can feel peace in my heart as much as possible.

Thank you to the people of the world.

Thank you very much.

Alive Galaxy

Achievements and biography

Alive Galaxy started playing the guitar at the age of 6 and set up a music production base in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, USA at the age of 25. While listening to Japanese and American music, I made a lot of music as a lyricist, composer, arranger, and producer, and released a lot in Japan. I think music is a culture that can make families, men and women, and all people happy. I would like to convey that world peace is coming through music and videos.

Backstreet Boys

Hollywood music studio "Conway Studio" in the United States

The above has a track record of featuring and recording past work.

Music distribution and music video distribution can now be distributed all over the world. A music label where singers, bands, idols, artists, musicians, voice actors, lyricists, composers, arrangers are freelancers, entertainment productions, talents to which model offices belong, and singers can all send music to the world. I am aiming for. I want you to listen to the songs of the music label created by the lyricist and composer Alive galaxy. I also want you to subscribe to the channel.

Thank you.

Alive Galaxy - Endless (Official music video)