Veteran Homelessness Is “Unacceptable”, Says Secretary of U.S. Veteran Affairs

Homeless Veteran UMBRA Condos

Veteran homelessness is a nationwide crisis, and the secretary of U.S. Veteran Affairs acknowledged that.

Umbra Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UCIX)

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran homelessness is not an individual-level problem; it’s a societal loss that affects every citizen. To see the heroes of the country struggling to fulfill their daily needs breaks the heart of every citizen of the U.S.

In the second week of October 2021, the U.S. Secretary of Veteran Affairs visited many VA facilities all across Los Angeles, Riverside, and Ventura Counties.

During his talk to the media, he actively addressed the issue of veteran homelessness to be “unacceptable”. He added, “Here’s what’s not acceptable anywhere in the country: the idea of there being a homeless veteran. Anyone who raises his hand or her hand, swears an oath to give his or her life to protect this country, will not be homeless — should not be homeless.”

Furthermore, City Counsilman of Los Angeles, Gil Cedillo, indicated his plans to fight veteran homelessness in MacArthur Parks soon.

However, every citizen must do their part to fight this nationwide threat. Even though authorities are taking important steps to find ways to combat this crisis, the public’s help is required.

To fight veteran homelessness at a greater level, UMBRA Companies Inc. (UCIX) has taken an initiative to build several housing projects across the country to provide safe and suitable shelter to homeless veterans.

The team encourages investors and other individuals to partake in this movement by investing in the project. Interested individuals can get in touch with the team directly by clicking here.