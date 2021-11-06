The guide to releasing old, yet still useful tech from offices to those in need by SocialBox.Biz, London, UK

Apart from old no longer needed but still usable laptops we collect other tech items and now include some items of FURNITURE for our donation and fundraising

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Interest Company SocialBox.Biz recently launched a guide called "The SocialBox.Biz Guide to Releasing Old, Yet Still Useful Laptops From Offices to Those That Need Them the Most".Laptops for Homeless, Refugees, and Older People in isolation initiative from SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company & The Scholarships for Refugees and Homeless People campaign from SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company does not replace a regular recycling contract. We ask that any organization that may have material being replaced contact us first so that we can determine if there are any usable items to be re-purposed before any scrap recycling takes place. This way, we can keep the process as sustainable as possible. Apart from old no longer needed but still usable laptops we collect many other tech items and now include some items of FURNITURE for our donation and fundraising.If you are already partnering with us or if you would like to partner contact us today for your next collection.About The SocialBox.Biz Guide to Releasing Old, Yet Still Useful Laptops From Offices to Those That Need Them the Most:Many people are digitally excluded, particularly the homeless. SocialBox.Biz has partnered with a number of charitable organisations who work with the homeless and vulnerable to put laptops into the hands of those who need them the most.In their new guide, SocialBox.Biz outlines how offices ( including council, school, university and college offices ) can get involved in this initiative while also finding purpose for their no longer needed yet still working laptops. Throwing laptops away contributes to emissions factors, and partnering with The Laptops for the Homeless Initiative lets companies and organisations give back to their communities while also reducing emissions.SocialBox.Biz also produced a short video guide for council, school, university and college offices to assist with their social obligation and social value problems around their old tech:The SocialBox.Biz guide to reusing old tech, reducing emissions and meeting social obligationsWorking with The Laptops for the Homeless Initiative is even better than recycling, says the team at SocialBox.Biz, because the tech can be used locally in London and in the UK.The SocialBox.Biz team provides the service of on-site data sweeps using safety-aligned software. Then, the team installs open source software on the laptops to ensure that users get the most from their tech. For example, SocialBox.Biz installs operating systems such as Linux on laptops, including older yet still working Macbooks and IMacs. Using such open source systems ensures that costs are kept low. This ensures that charities have a viable option for helping their clients.SocialBox.Biz is encouraging offices everywhere to be doers in a time of critical need for many in their local communities. More information on donating to The Laptops for the Homeless Initiative can be found at https://www.socialbox.biz/ Beginning in November 2021, we are launching our new Scholarships for Refugees and Homeless People in the UK program. SocialBox.Biz plans to award grants to help refugees pay for training tuition, fees, and expenses for further education. We will identify those most in need and pay for their study in conjunction with a homeless charity. These funds will offer opportunities for refugees and homeless people in the UK to get back on their feet and integrate into British society. We are looking for schools, colleges, universities, local councils, and other large organizations to help collect old but still usable tech. As SocialBox.Biz founder is a former child refugee, we have first hand experience of the challenges one faces when integrating into a new society. With the right resources, we can all make a difference in someone's life.About SocialBox.BizSocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.

