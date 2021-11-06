Pressure Pump Solutions announces strategic partnership with Hyundai
Sheffield, 04/11/2021 – Pressure Pump Solutions has just entered into a strategic partnership with Hyundai Power Products.
As authorised Hyundai dealers, we can now offer a wide and varied range of electric- and petrol-powered pump and garden machinery, says Wood.”BARNSLEY, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pressure Pump Solutions announces strategic partnership with Hyundai
— David Wood
Pressure Pump Solutions has just entered into a strategic partnership with Hyundai Power Products. The collaboration originated from meetings held over the past two months between Hyundai UK, and Sheffield-based David Wood, owner of Pressure Pump Solutions.
This alliance comes at a vital time in the UK, as tradespeople and home DIYers look for the most economic solutions to business and domestic problems, using suppliers they know they can rely on.
Hyundai Power Products offer diesel and petrol-powered power washers, battery-powered, and corded garden equipment along with free UK delivery and excellent warranty terms on all lawn and power equipment.
‘As authorised Hyundai dealers we can now offer a wide and varied range of electric- and petrol-powered pump and garden machinery,’ says Wood. ‘All Hyundai products are expertly designed and extremely affordable. From lawnmowers and chainsaws to grass trimmers, leaf blowers and woodchippers, as approved dealers of the Hyundai range of Garden Machinery we now have everything you need to make your garden look its best any time the year. And unlike with other items in the UK at the moment, we can guarantee reliable delivery.’
Although Hyundai is one of the biggest power product suppliers that Pressure Pump Solutions have partnered with, it’s not the only alliance for the rapidly expanding Penistone-based company. David Wood has also been approached by pump.co.uk to sell their range of machinery online, as well as with Uni-Power to act as an agent for their engines and parts.
‘We’re also in the process of uploading the entire catalogue of Portwest Workwear,’ adds David Wood. We strongly feel their range fits neatly with our pump and power products.’
Pressure Pump Solutions’ reputation for quality customer service and reliable supply is spreading fast within the business and DIY chain, as is evident from the extraordinary number of positive reviews they have received during the past few weeks. These are just a couple:
“Excellent service from David at Pressure Pumps Solutions, we bought the Hyundai 3100p2 pressure washer which is fantastic quality and very good value for money. Will definitely buy from this company again. Cannon Hall Farm” Rob Hampshire
“Highly recommend David and Pressure Pump Solutions LTD. I had a problem ordering a product from another company. Once I explained this to David he was very helpful making sure I had no issues and kept me well informed at all stages. Very quick to respond to emails day and night and kept in regular contact with me. Will certainly order through Pressure Pump Solutions again. Sam Willis” Automotive - Mobile valeting – Shrewsbury
© Copyright: Pressure Pump Solutions is the trading name of Pressure Pump Solutions Ltd. 2021
Pressure Pump Solutions Ltd. is a company registered in England and Wales with company number 13358489 Our VAT number is 379 6257 42
Registered office: Marnley House, 6 Chapel Lane, Penistone S36 6AQ SHEFFIELD.
David Wood
Managing Director
Tel: 01226 765258
Mobile: 07765 007004
info@pressurepumpsolutions.co.uk
www.pressurepumpsolutions.co.uk
David Wood
Pressure Pump Solutions Ltd
+44 3303326163
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The Hyundai Pole Saw Multi Tool with a Long Reach.