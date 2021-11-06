Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:05 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent lacerations. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, November 5, 2021, 35 year-old James Jackson, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

