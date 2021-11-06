Submit Release
News Search

There were 524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,581 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:05 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent lacerations. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, November 5, 2021, 35 year-old James Jackson, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.