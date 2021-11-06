Unlicensed Contractor Ordered to Pay Civil Penalties, Restitution

November 5, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage man who falsely claimed to be a licensed contractor and U.S. Marine Corps veteran has been ordered by an Alaska Superior Court judge to pay $75,000 in civil penalties and more than $13,000 in restitution for violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act.

Juan Carlos “Caesar” Reed promoted himself as a veteran, a solar power expert and commander of an emergency response charity. He convinced consumers he was an experienced and licensed contractor and would demand up-front payment for shoddy work, most of which he never completed.

Superior Court Judge Herman Walker on Wednesday assessed civil penalties and ordered Reed pay restitution to three consumers. Walker ordered Reed to stop advertising his business as being “veteran owned” and to cease engaging in contracting work without a license.

“Unfortunately, there are people out there who would lie about their backgrounds and qualifications to bilk consumers out of their hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Treg Taylor. “I encourage consumers to ask questions and check references before entering into home improvement or construction contracts and be wary of paying for work before work has been completed.”

Attorney General Taylor urged consumers to also check with the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development to make sure their contractor has the appropriate licenses. Professional licenses can be searched at https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/cbp/main/Search/Professional.

Reed operated a business he called “Spartan Industries” which he touted as veteran owned. In internet advertisements, he said he could engage in general home remodeling as well as specialized plumbing and electrical work. However, he did not have the proper licenses to do any such work.

In multiple instances, Reed provided a consumer with an estimate for work that stated he would donate time and money to specific charities and would build an assisted living home for veterans. He also used the same “business” name as that of another construction company, which further misled consumers.

In addition, Reed created a website and Facebook page for what he called the “Anchorage Civil Defense Force,” seeking monetary donations to help local emergency response efforts. He claimed the charity was connected to legitimate emergency response organizations. He did not register the so-called charity with the Department of Law, as is required under the law.

Attorney General Taylor said consumers who believe they have been a victim of unfair or deceptive business practices to contact the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit. Visit law.alaska.gov or call (888) 576-2529.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.