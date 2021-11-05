The Biblical Truth
Mindfully Interpreting Passages to Truly Identify God’s WordsCOOKSTOWN , NEW JERSEY, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- God’s living word and false doctrines are equally present in today’s church, and it is one tough discernment to draw a distinction between them. Numerous false doctrines are blindly believed because church leaders cite biblical passages—people get deceived by misconstrued Scriptures. Ronald Craig, in his book "The Cult That Calls Itself The Church of Christ," reveals the biblical truths behind the falsehoods prevalent in the Church of Christ.
Author Ronald Craig acknowledged his calling for the Gospel ministry in 1970 when he was only 25 years old. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts college degree and then attended a Charismatic Bible school. Ron has been a house-church pastor for 20 years now, writes Christian books—with 9 books already—and runs two YouTube channels to teach the Bible.
People from around the world reach out to Ron to show interest in his books, evidently getting worldwide attention. In his book "The Cult That Calls Itself The Church of Christ," the author writes what everyone needs to know about the teachings of the Church of Christ.
Eye-opening scriptures are quoted to substantiate Ron’s assertions. He emphasizes that man-made doctrines do not bear life in themselves and that only God’s living word can give real life. Thus, this book, like all the other books he has written to date, is brimming with God’s genuine word—benevolent to people misled by the Church of Christ.
Grasp the truth in Ronald Craig’s "The Cult That Calls Itself The Church of Christ" and grab a copy on leading online bookstores Amazon, Book Depository, Books-A-Million, and Barnes & Noble.
